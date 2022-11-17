North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile Toward East Coast
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistics missile Thursday toward waters off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The test came hours after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui issued a statement warning of a military response from Pyongyang if the US keeps working with its allies on joint exercises, including those to deter North Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ratcheted up tensions to some of the highest levels in years by firing off a massive barrage of missiles in recent weeks that included the first one shot across a nautical border with South Korea set up after the Korean War.
--With assistance from Sangmi Cha.
