North Korea Test-Fires Missile After Criticizing US Carrier Move

4
Jon Herskovitz and Sangmi Cha
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles toward waters off its east coast Thursday, adding to one of its biggest barrage of tests under leader Kim Jong Un that included its first launch of a rocket over Japan in five years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The launch came shortly after North Korea condemned the Biden administration for redeploying the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier group to waters east of the peninsula, saying the move escalated tensions. The group first arrived in the South Korean port of Busan in late September and conducted drills that included Japan and South Korea -- a move that Pyongyang protested.

“The DPRK is watching the US posing a serious threat to the stability of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in its vicinity by redeploying the carrier task force in the waters off the Korean Peninsula,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on state media, referring to the country’s formal name.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea appeared to have test-fired two short-range missiles from an area near Pyongyang at 6:01 and 6:23 a.m. The first missile reached an altitude of about 100 kms (60 miles) and traveled a distance of 350 kms while the second reached an altitude of 50 kms and flew about 800 kms, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

Biden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over Japan

The aircraft carrier group was redeployed Wednesday to waters between South Korea and Japan, Yonhap News Agency reported, making a rare U-turn that came as Kim has launched about 10 missiles in less than two weeks.

Japan, South Korea and the US are set for more joint military drills on Thursday, South Korean broadcaster SBS reported. North Korea has bristled for decades against joint exercises with the US, calling them a prelude to an invasion and nuclear war

Further provocations may be coming with US, Japan and South Korea said Pyongyang may be ready to conduct its first nuclear test in five years -- with the three pledging a stern and united response if there’s a blast.

The missile that flew over Japan on Tuesday was a suspected Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile that traveled a distance of about 4,600 kms, representing the longest-range weapon fired by North Korea since May. It also hearkened back to the autumn of 2017 when Kim’s regime unleashed its largest barrage of long-range rockets and detonated a nuclear bomb.

That prompted then-US President Donald Trump to threaten to “totally destroy” North Korea and led the United Nations to impose some of its toughest sanctions to punish Kim. The North Korean leader has ignored Biden’s calls to return to disarmament talks and has fired off ballistic missiles in defiance of a United Nations ban.

The provocations will likely add to global anxiety over nuclear saber-rattling as Russian President Vladimir Putin alludes to his atomic arsenal while attempting to bolster his struggling invasion of Ukraine. The US’s push to isolate Russia over the war -- coupled with increasing tensions between Washington and Beijing -- has allowed Kim to strengthen his nuclear deterrent without fear of new UN sanctions.

Russia and China vetoed a US-drafted sanctions resolution against North Korea at the UN Security Council in May and there’s almost no chance of them supporting measures like they did in 2017. China fired its own ballistic missiles over Taiwan in August to protest US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

(Updates with details on launch in headline and first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • N Korea continues missile launches as US redeploys carrier

    North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, as the United States redeployed one of its aircraft carriers near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang's previous launch of a powerful nuclear-capable missile over Japan. It said South Korea has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.

  • USS Ronald Reagan Heads Back to Korean Coast After Latest North Korean Missile Test

    The USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is returning to waters off the coast of South Korea in the latest show of strength after North Korea's most provocative missile test in years.

  • U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. "The DPRK (North Korea) has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said.

  • Coast Guard reaches North Pole for just 2nd time. Then crew members had some fun, too

    “We have little information from the ocean and seafloor at the top of the world, so what we collect here is very valuable.”

  • Stocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- For many stock traders, it felt just about right that the market would take a breather after the dramatic rally of the past couple of days.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsAf

  • Army Futures Command has a new commander

    Gen. James Rainey became Army Futures Command commander in an Oct. 4 ceremony in Austin, Texas.

  • Daily Briefing: Putin defies as losses mount

    Russia rebukes international law and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • South Korea's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

    A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.

  • Russian state gas company Gazprom reveals drops in production and sales

    Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom has revealed significant drops in production and sales since the start of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the company revealed in a statement on Oct. 5.

  • Family of four kidnapped in Merced County

    A manhunt is underway right now in Merced County to find a family of four, including an 8-month-old baby, taken against their will. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the family was kidnapped at gunpoint from a business on Highway 59.

  • Germany, Spain Ratchet Up Pressure on Macron Over Proposed Gas Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Germany and Spain raised pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron to drop his resistance to a natural gas pipeline they see as key to reducing European dependence on Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Ma

  • Ford offers $80 million to fight global authoritarianism

    The Ford Foundation will commit $80 million over the next five years to work that strengthens nonprofits fighting against authoritarian regimes. Such groups are struggling in the face of governments that are restricting the right to protest, hobbling nonprofit organizations with an avalanche of bureaucratic requirements meant to stymie their effectiveness, and threatening the safety of people who work for such groups, Helena Hofbauer Balmori, director of Ford’s international civic engagement and government work and director of the new grant-making effort, announced Tuesday. “There is a rise in authoritarian tendencies or authoritarian governments,” she said.

  • Russian Defence Minister Shoigu says Russia has already recruited more than 200,000 conscripts

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13:26 Russian Defene Minister Sergey Shoigu said that more than 200,000 people have joined the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation under the partial mobilisation.

  • North Korea launches another missile toward South Korean waters

    North Korea launches another missile toward South Korean waters

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says army's advances continue

    STORY: Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the country's south since the war began, bursting through Russian defences and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening supply lines for thousands of Russian troops.In a sign Ukraine is building momentum on two fronts, 1980 miles to the northeast Reuters saw columns of Ukrainian troop vehicles heading to reinforce rail hub Lyman, retaken at the weekend and a staging post to press into the Donbas region.Kyiv gave little information about the gains in the south, but Russian sources acknowledged that Ukrainian troops had advanced along the river's west bank, recapturing a number of villages along the way.The advance is targeting supply lines for as many as 25,000 Russian troops on the west bank of the Dnipro. Ukraine has already destroyed the main bridges, forcing Russian forces to use makeshift crossings. A substantial advance down river could cut them off entirely.

  • Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers

    The family of a migrant authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers — including one who was the warden of a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations — are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail. Jesús Iván Sepúlveda, 22, of Durango, Mexico, was identified by family members as the man who was killed in the Hudspeth County shooting that also left one woman injured. Sepúlveda was trying to get to the Texas capital of Austin to reunite with his wife and two children — a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old — and hoped to make enough money to build a home for his family in Mexico, his family said.

  • Biden meets with DeSantis during Florida trip to survey Hurricane Ian damage

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden on Wednesday emphasized their "cooperation" -- despite their political differences -- as the president visited Fort Myers, Florida, which was hard hit by Hurricane Ian last week. Watch their remarks.

  • US splashes $290m on anti-radiation drugs after Putin ups nuclear threats

    The US government has purchased a significant supply of radiation-injury drugs as the Russian president threatened the use of nuclear weapons.

  • Hurricane Ian by the numbers: The scope of the catastrophic damage

    Hurricane Ian is sure to go down as one of the most impactful storms in U.S. history, after battering Southwest Florida last week.

  • Eagles spent a month this offseason trying to upgrade one area, and it's paying off

    The Eagles' defense is forcing turnovers at a rapid rate so far in 2022, which isn't a coincidence after all the work that Jonathan Gannon put in this offseason.