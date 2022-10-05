North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile Toward Waters Off Its East Coast

1
Jon Herskovitz and Se Young Lee

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast Thursday, adding to one of its biggest barrage of tests under leader Kim Jong Un that included its first launch of a rocket over Japan in five years.

The missile appears to have touched down, Japan’s Coast Guard said. The unspecified ballistic missile was fired in a direction to waters off the east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

