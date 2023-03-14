North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles After Threat to US

1
Jon Herskovitz and Jeong-Ho Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday toward waters off its east coast after threatening the US to turn the Pacific Ocean into a “firing range” if it holds joint military drills with South Korea.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The two missiles were fired from 7:41 a.m. to 7:51 a.m. from an area about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message sent to reporters. The missiles likely did not have a range long enough to take them to the Pacific, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said there were no reports of damage in his country from the rockets.

North Korea said it fired two cruise missiles from a submarine on Sunday and issued a new threat to “mercilessly punish” the US over the drills. While North Korea is not barred by United Nations resolutions from cruise missile tests, the launch from a submarine of the rockets would mark a new step in the state’s ability to potentially deliver a nuclear weapon that could hit US bases in South Korea and Japan.

The US and South Korea began their “Freedom Shield” exercises on Monday, which will run for 11 days. They are some of the largest joint military drills between the allies in years and designed to bolster their defenses against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. North Korea has decried such drills as a prelude to an invasion and nuclear war.

The latest launch adds to the barrage of missiles North Korea has fired off in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the US mainland.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May last year, brought back joint military exercises with the US that had been scaled down or halted under Donald Trump.

The former US president was hoping the move would facilitate his nuclear negotiations with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Those talks, however, produced no concrete steps to wind down Pyongyang’s nuclear program, which has only grown larger as disarmament talks sputtered.

South Korea President Plans First Visit to Japan in Four Years

Yoon is also looking to expand South Korea’s military cooperation with Japan, a move strongly opposed by North Korea, which lists Tokyo among its mortal enemies. Yoon is due to visit Japan later this week for a rare summit in the country with Kishida.

South Korea’s spy agency last week briefed lawmakers in parliament on information that North Korea may test-launch its new solid-fuel ICBMs as early as this month.

--With assistance from Shinhye Kang.

(Updates with details on launch)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa's long wait for justice over apartheid crimes

    Lukhanyo Calata remains determined to prosecute the security agents who killed his father 38 years ago.

  • AMLO Claims Mexico Is Safer Than the US, Citing Cancun’s Tourism Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s tourism boom is proof the country is safe to travel, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in an attempt to give reassurances after the kidnapping of four Americans set off calls by US lawmakers to crack down on drug cartels.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway,

  • Strengthening nor'easter could turn into all-out blizzard in New England

    Residents in the Northeast were bracing for a powerful nor'easter on Monday that AccuWeather meteorologists said had the potential to unleash ferocious winds, heavy snow, blizzard conditions and flooding rain. The storm is poised to be one of the most impactful for the entire winter season for the Northeast due to expected travel delays and power outages. The center of the storm will push northeastward while remaining just offshore into Monday evening. Because of this track, the worst conditions

  • North Korea test fires missiles from submarine amid US, South Korean military drills

    North Korea fired at least one missile from a submarine in the Sea of Japan on Sunday, ramping up missile tests ahead of one of the largest joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea claimed to have fired two missiles from a submarine in the sea, but South Korean military officials…

  • National City Elementary teacher pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges

    A National City elementary school teacher who allegedly groomed and committed sex acts upon one of her former students pleaded not guilty Monday. STORY: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/south-bay-news/national-city-elementary-teacher-pleads-not-guilty-to-child-sex-abuse-charges

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years."Our military detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired towards the East Sea from Jangyon area in South Hwanghae province from 0741 (2241 GMT) to 0751," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

  • 72 Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for the Badass Women in Your Life

    "Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Need a present for the special lady in your life? Shop our list of 72 unique gift ideas to find the right one for any occasion.

  • Storm Freddy: Malawi recovers more than 60 bodies

    More than 60 bodies are recovered as strong winds and rain hamper rescue efforts.

  • School cancelations added to forecast

    Greater Gardner looks to be one of the jackpot areas for heavy wet snow Monday to Wednesday.

  • North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills

    North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday in another show of force after the U.S. and South Korea began military drills that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal, its neighbors said. The missiles were launched from the southwestern coastal town of Jangyon and flew across North Korea before landing in the sea off that country’s east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It also said the South Korean military had boosted its surveillance posture and maintained readiness in close coordination with the United States.

  • A rash of proposed Florida laws use 'genocidal rhetoric' to attack trans people, legal experts say

    New bills take aim at doctors providing trans health care and change custody law to classify providing gender-affirming care as abuse.

  • 150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast

    Around 150 Wagner Group fighters were hospitalised at the Bilovodsk district hospital in the part of Luhansk Oblast that is temporarily occupied by Russian forces. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "Enemy forces continue to suffer losses: 150 Wagner Group mercenaries were hospitalised at the Bilovodsk district hospital on the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

  • California court upholds treating app-based drivers as contractors

    A California state appeals court on Monday revived a ballot measure allowing app-based services such as Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc LYFT.O> to treat drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, in a major victory for the industry. A three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based court reversed a lower court ruling in 2021 that the ballot measure, known as Proposition 22, was unconstitutional. The appeals court ruling did strike down a provision of Prop 22 that limits the ability of gig workers to join unions, but the ruling was still broadly seen as a win for Uber and Lyft.

  • Germany congratulates Xi Jinping on new term as leader says Chinese military will be ‘great wall of steel’

    Olaf Scholz became the only Western leader to congratulate Xi Jinping on starting his third term as president on Monday when he wished him “every success”.

  • Bodies of Migrants, Mostly Children, Wash Ashore in Italy

    There’s no peace for the dead or living after a tragic shipwreck.

  • Mesa police address 2 separate fights involving officers over the weekend

    One officer had a broken hand and another was "kicked in the face multiple times" and had a broken nose during one of the fights, police said.

  • How a Tampa Bay angler landed the ‘fish of a lifetime’ deep in the Gulf of Mexico

    “They said ‘That’s one BIG yellow edge!’ It was the fish of a lifetime!”

  • Azzi: BDS — 'At least we shall have spoken'

    I support BDS because it does not delegitimize Israel; it delegitimizes illegal occupation and oppression.

  • GameStop in Seattle’s Roxhill neighborhood is third location targeted by robbers in weeks

    On March 4, a masked suspect entered a Gig Harbor location and drew a gun on the clerk. Just days later on March 7, someone drove a stolen car into the storefront of a GameStop in Tacoma.

  • China's Xi wants bigger global role after Saudi-Iran deal

    President Xi Jinping called Monday for China to play a bigger role in managing global affairs after Beijing scored a diplomatic coup as the host of talks that produced an agreement by Saudi Arabia and Iran to reopen diplomatic relations. Xi gave no details of the ruling Communist Party's plans in a speech to China's ceremonial legislature. China should “actively participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system” and promote “global security initiatives,” said Xi, the country’s most powerful leader in decades.