North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan
North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, Japanese and US officials say - the first such test since Joe Biden became US president.
Pyongyang is banned from carrying out ballistic missile tests under UN Security Council resolutions.
Japan said no debris had fallen within its territorial waters.
It comes just days after North Korea fired two non-ballistic cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea.
Testing cruise missiles is not banned, but ballistic missiles are considered threatening weapons.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that the tests posed a threat to security and peace in the region, Reuters news agency reported.
A statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff initially reported the launch of two "unidentified projectile".
The tests come as the Biden administration continues to attempt to make contact with North Korea.
The current focus of the new White House team and its allies is the impending review on North Korea policy.
Decades of sanctions and three summits between former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have failed to prevent Pyongyang from developing a larger and more deadly nuclear arsenal.
This is North Korea's second weapons test in just a few days. On Sunday, Pyongyang launched two short-range weapons - most likely artillery or cruise missiles - which the US president described as "business as usual".
But this latest ballistic missile launch is a clear violation of United Nations sanctions and could prove harder for Mr Biden to shrug off. His administration is carrying out a review of its North Korean policy to try to find a way to persuade the regime to give up its growing nuclear arsenal.
Washington attempted to contact Pyongyang for talks on several occasions in February, but received no response.
North Korea has spent a year in almost total isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, even cutting off nearly all trade with ally China, but it appears its military is now back to testing missiles and getting the attention of the White House.