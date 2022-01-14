North Korea fires two more missiles, calls US sanctions a 'provocation'





North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles on Friday, just hours after the country criticized the United States for calling for more sanctions on the rogue regime over its previous missile launches.

The launch marked the third in two weeks, Reuters reports.

Two, presumed short-range missiles (SRBMs) were detected by South Korea from the North Pyongan Province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced, according to the outlet.

A presumed SRBM was also found launched into Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to an unnamed Japanese defense ministry official. The Japanese coast guard also reported that North Korea had fired a missile, Reuters notes.

The move marks the third launch by North Korea since the beginning of this year, just two weeks ago.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) issued a statement in response to the missile launch Friday.

"We are aware of the ballistic missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," USINDOPACOM wrote in its statement.

The U.S. also issued a joint statement with France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom and Albania in condemnation of North Korea's previous launches.

"We call on the DPRK to refrain from further destabilizing actions, abandon its prohibited WMD and ballistic missile programs, and engage in meaningful dialogue towards our shared goal of complete denuclearization," the statement said, referring to North Korea by its official name.