North Korea firing of ballistic missile into sea deemed 'absolutely unforgivable' by Japan

Carl Samson
·3 min read

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile on Sunday after a month-long break from weapons testing.

The missile, which was fired toward the sea, was Pyongyang’s first launch after ceasing all weapons tests during the Winter Olympics, hosted by its ally, China, according to the Korea Herald.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reportedly said the missile was detected from the Sunan area in the North Korean capital at around 7:52 a.m. Japan’s Defense Ministry said it traveled some 300 kilometers (approximately 186 miles) at an altitude of 620 kilometers (385 miles) before landing outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to the Associated Press.

South Korea’s Gen. Won In-choul, chairman of the JCS, and U.S. Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of ROK-US Combined Forces Command, held a video conference after the missile test, according to the Korea Herald, during which both parties committed to “maintaining a firm defense posture.”

The test also occurred on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear deterrence forces on high alert. The move, which continues to make headlines around the world, was a direct retaliation for the “unfriendly economic actions” and “aggressive” statements made by NATO countries against Moscow, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

The South Korean Presidential National Security Council reportedly expressed “deep concern and grave regret” over Pyongyang’s latest launch.

“Launching a ballistic missile at a time when the world is striving to resolve the Ukraine war is never desirable for peace and stability in the world, region and on the Korean Peninsula,” the executive Blue House said in a statement, according to the Korea Herald.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi also denounced the test, saying, “If North Korea deliberately carried out the missile launch while the international community is distracted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, such an act is absolutely unforgivable,” according to the Associated Press.

Similarly to China last week, Pyongyang has blamed the U.S. for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and refused to call the situation a “war” or an “invasion.”

“The U.S. unilateral and unfair cold war mentality and its bloc-forming external policy make the structure of international relations be transformed into the one of a new cold war, and they strain politico-military situations with each passing day and continue to spawn new knotty problems in different parts of the world,” read a post published by the North Korean Foreign Ministry which was attributed to researcher Ri Ji Song by KCNA.

The post then claimed: “The root cause of the Ukrainian crisis also lies in the high-handedness and arbitrariness of the U.S. which has held on solely to the unilateral sanction and pressure while pursuing only global hegemony and military supremacy in disregard of the legitimate demand of Russia for its security.”

In a tweet, Artyom Lukin, a professor of international relations at Far Eastern Federal University in Russia’s Vladivostok, pointed out that Pyongyang’s statement is “similar to China’s official stance.” He called it another sign of coalition between the three states.




For the first time since the attacks began, Russian and Ukrainian officials held talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday morning. Ukrainian soldiers reported that the Russian offensive has slowed, as per Al Jazeera.

Moscow’s nuclear forces, however, remain on high alert.

“Shifts on duty at the command posts of the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, and the Long-Range Aviation Command began to carry out combat duty with reinforced personnel,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin, according to Reuters.

Featured Image via Kremlin.ru (CC BY 4.0)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Filipino American Among 5 Cyclists Killed in Devastating Nevada Highway Accident

SF Couple Accused of Dismembering Elderly Father Plead Guilty

Bronx Man Arrested For Hate Crime Against Asian Woman

Chinese movie depicting Korean speed skaters as cheating bullies called 'violation of the Olympic spirit'

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea says latest launch was satellite test

    STORY: North Korea claimed that its latest missile test on Sunday was for developing a reconnaissance satellite system. That’s according to state news agency KCNA on Monday, which also published two photos showing the Korean peninsula seen from space. KCNA didn't elaborate further but authorities in South Korea said the launch appeared to be a ballistic missile, and flew to a maximum altitude of around 390 miles. Seoul said it was fired from an area near the North’s capital Pyongyang, where its international airport is located. Developing a military reconnaissance satellite is among a number of advancements leader Kim Jong Un called for last year, including recently tested hypersonic weapons. Sunday’s launch was the eighth test this year. The test drew international condemnation and officials in South Korea and Japan expressed concern that North Korea could forge ahead with missile development banned by the UN Security Council. North Korea has previously successfully placed at least two satellites in orbit, the last one in 2016. However, neither of those are believed to be working.

  • North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

    North Korea said Monday it tested cameras to be installed on a spy satellite, a suggestion that it’ll likely soon conduct a banned long-range rocket launch to modernize its weapons arsenal and apply more pressure on the Biden administration. Concerns about a North Korean satellite launch flared after it recently threatened to lift a four-year moratorium on big weapons tests to cope with what it called U.S. hostility. The official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday’s test involved cameras for a reconnaissance satellite conducting vertical and oblique photography of a specific area of Earth.

  • Amid warplanes in ADIZ, China sent weather balloons to Taiwan’s airspace

    In addition to sending fighter jets and other aircraft to Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) for months, China also flew weather balloons to the island’s airspace in mid-February. Taiwan’s Air Force confirmed the news on Sunday, saying that the balloons, which were operated by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), passed over shortly after the Lunar New Year holiday, according to Taipei Times. Since Thursday — the day Russia began invading Ukraine — China has sent a total of 30 warplanes to Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the island’s Ministry of National Defense (MND).

  • Green Day cancel Moscow concert over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Green Day cancel Moscow concert over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

  • US strikes al-Shabab in lead up to Russia’s war on Ukraine

    Troops under U.S. Africa Command conducted an air strike in Somalia against al-Shabab terrorists Feb. 22.

  • CBS Journalist Apologizes For Saying Ukraine More 'Civilized' Than Iraq, Afghanistan

    The comparison was one of many made in the media that have been criticized as racist and dehumanizing.

  • The Twitter of China said it has banned 10,000 social-media accounts for posting 'vulgar' content ridiculing the invasion of Ukraine

    Crude jokes about taking in fleeing Ukrainian women began trending on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo. They were swiftly censored.

  • Amid fears of Russian air dominance, US to send anti-aircraft Stingers to Ukraine

    The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House last week.

  • Aaron Rodgers needs to end the drama surrounding his NFL future | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel discuss the back-to-back MVP’s future in Green Bay. Will Rodgers be with the Packers next season and beyond? Will he be the league’s highest paid player? With what’s going on in the world right now, Rodgers need to avoid any and all drama and just announce his decision sooner rather than later in a strait forward, drama free manner. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Clyburn: supreme court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘beyond politics’

    South Carolina congressman extracted Biden’s promise to instal first Black woman on court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, with President Joe Biden, speaks after she was nominated for associate justice of the US supreme court, on Friday. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images The supreme court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson should be placed “beyond politics”, the politician who extracted Joe Biden’s politically priceless promise to instal the first Black woman on the court said on Sunday. Biden

  • Here are the latest home sales in the Central Jersey real estate market

    How much are homes in Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties selling for? Check our list.

  • U.S. to extend international minimum flight requirement waivers over COVID

    The United States government on Monday proposed extending temporary waivers of international minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through late October due to COVID-19. Airlines can lose their slots at some congested airports if they do not use them at least 80% of the time. The waivers have been in place since the pandemic began in March 2020.

  • LeBron James with a last basket of the period vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a last basket of the period vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 02/27/2022

  • Russia Sanctions List: Here's Who Is On It

    Banking officials, the foreign and defense ministers, and a host of oligarchs are now officially on the sanctioned list for the U.S., European Union and United Kingdom, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. In most cases, fully sanctioned people have had their assets frozen, are banned from traveling to countries within the pro-Ukraine alliance and are forbidden from doing business with nations within the NATO alliance and often elsewhere. The president of Russia and longtime leader of the nation in various capacities had his assets frozen.

  • Tom Brady Movie, Jerry Seinfeld Comedy Among Films Nabbing California Tax Credits

    California’s Film & TV tax credit program has attracted 30 new movies — 11 studio films and 19 indies — to shoot in the state, including big spenders like Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy Unfrosted, Brad Peyton’s sci-fi adventure Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez, Jerry Bruckheimer’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 and an untitled Amazon Studios project. The four […]

  • Russian forces surround Kyiv and bombard cities with missiles, but Ukraine continues to win the information war

    Kyiv has so far dominated the information war, defining the narrative online and winning support with shows of steely resolve.

  • The 28 Best Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week Street Style

    See all the hair and makeup inspo from outside the Italian shows.

  • Hall of Fame golfer Phil Mickelson out as American Express host after controversial comments

    Mickelson had been the host of the tournament since 2020 and is a two-time winner in the desert

  • Miguel Angel Jiménez makes another ace, cruises to win in Arizona desert at Cologuard Classic

    The Mechanic earned his 12th victory on the senior circuit in Tucson, Arizona.

  • Child Tax Credit Payments Will Probably Lower Your Tax Refund Amount — Here’s Why

    As part of the stimulus relief bill, parents enjoyed -- for the first time ever -- advance payments of the child tax credit (CTC) in six monthly installments last year. Half of the full benefit was...