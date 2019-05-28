Task and Purpose

North Korea Goes to War on John Bolton (Again!)

Joe Biden isn't the only target of North Korea's ire at the moment.

North Korea's foreign ministry issued a scathingly creative jeremiad against U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton on Monday, dubbing the notorious warhawk and President Donald Trump's current attack dog a "structurally defective guy."

The broadside came in response to Bolton's claim last week that Pyonyang's latest series of missile tests, conducted earlier in May, violated UN Security Council Resolutions, Reuters reports.

"His claim is indeed much more than ignorant," an unidentified DPRK spokesman said in the statement. "Our military drill neither targeted anyone nor endangered the surrounding countries, but Bolton makes dogged claims that it constitutes a violation of the 'resolutions', impudently poking his nose into other's internal matters."

