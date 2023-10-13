North Korea hands over 1,000 containers with military equipment to Russia

The United States has information that North Korea has transferred a thousand containers of "military equipment" to Russia, and in exchange expects to receive heavy weapons, including aircraft.

Source: reports from journalists present at a closed White House briefing; European Pravda

The journalists received information from John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House.

Quote: "Now [we] have information North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1000 containers of military equipment and munitions. Today we’re releasing imagery showing movement of containers," journalist Laura Rozen quotes Kirby.

NSC’s Kirby: Now have information North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1000 containers of military equipment and munitions. Today we’re releasing imagery showing movement of containers. pic.twitter.com/LxHwji4sjD — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) October 13, 2023

Patsy Widakuswara, correspondent of the Voice of America, echoed a nearly identical message, which also said the delivery took place "in recent weeks".

NEW: US says it has information that North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. In recent weeks, North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1000 containers of military equipment and munitions. - John Kirby, NSC — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) October 13, 2023

The correspondent of the Nikkei Asia notes, from the words of Kirby, that in exchange for this, the DPRK expects to receive surface-to-air missiles, armoured vehicles and even combat aircraft.

North Korea is seeking fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles and other capabilities from Russia, NSC spokesperson Kirby said. It shipped a thousand containers of military equipment to Russia for the war in Ukraine, Kirby added. — Ryo Nakamura (@NikkeiDC_Ryo) October 13, 2023

The Reuters news agency also published brief news that the White House has published schedules of North Korea's arms deliveries to Russia. According to the US, the deliveries took place between 7 September and 1 October.

From a storage point in North Korea, weapons were first loaded onto a Russian ship, and from there they were transported by rail across Russia to warehouses near the city of Tikhoretsk, in Krasnodar Krai.

"We condemn the DPRK for providing Russia with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities, kill Ukrainian civilians, and further Russia's illegitimate war," Kirby said, as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier, an American non-governmental think tank published satellite images showing a sharp increase in the number of cargo shipments between North Korea and Russia after a meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin in September.

