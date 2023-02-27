North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage

10
KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agricultural improvement, state media reported Monday, amid outside assessments that the country’s chronic food insecurity is getting worse.

Recent unconfirmed reports have said an unknown number of North Koreans have died of hunger. But observers have seen no indication of mass deaths or famine in North Korea, though its food shortage has likely deepened due to pandemic-related curbs, persistent international sanctions and its own mismanagements.

During a high-level meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party that began Sunday, senior party officials reviewed last year’s work under state goals to accomplish “rural revolution in the new era,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The report said that the meeting of the party’s Central Committee will determine “immediate, important” tasks on agricultural issues and “urgent tasks arising at the present stage of the national economic development.”

KNCA didn’t say whether Kim spoke during the meeting or how long it would last. Senior officials such as Cabinet Premier Kim Tok Hun and Jo Yong Won, one of Kim’s closest aides who handles the Central Committee’s organizational affairs, were also attending.

The meeting is the party’s first plenary session convened only to discuss agriculture. Monday’s report didn’t elaborate on its agenda, but the party’s powerful Politburo said earlier this month that a “a turning point is needed to dynamically promote radical change in agricultural development.”

Most analysts North Korea's food situation today is nowhere near the extremes of the 1990s, when hundreds of thousands of people died in a famine. However, some experts say its food insecurity is likely at its worst since Kim took power in 2011, after COVID-19 restrictions further shocked an economy battered by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions imposed over Kim’s nuclear program.

In early 2020, North Korea tried to shield its population from the coronavirus by imposing stringent border controls that choked off trade with China, its main ally and economic lifeline. Russia’s war on Ukraine possibly worsened the situation by driving up global prices of food, energy and fertilizer, on which North Korea’s agricultural production is heavily dependent.

After spending more than two years in a strict pandemic lockdown, North Korea last year reopened freight train traffic with China and Russia. More than 90% of North Korea’s official external trade goes through its border with China.

Last year, North Korea’s grain production was estimated at 4.5 million tons, a 3.8% drop from 2020, according to South Korean government assessments. The North was estimated to have produced between 4.4 million tons to 4.8 million tons of grain annually from 2012-2021, according to previous South Korean data.

North Korea needs about 5.5 million tons of grain to feed its 25 million people annually, so it’s short about 1 million tons this year. In past years, half of such a gap was usually met by unofficial grain purchases from China, with the rest remaining as unresolved shortfall, according to Kwon Tae-jin, a senior economist at the private GS&J Institute in South Korea.

Kwon says trade curbs due to the pandemic have likely hindered unofficial rice purchases from China. Efforts by North Korean authorities to tighten controls and restrict market activities have also worsened the situation, he said.

It’s unclear whether North Korea will take any action to quickly address its food problems. Some experts say North Korea will use this week’s plenary meeting to boost public support of Kim during his confrontations with the United States and its allies over his nuclear ambitions.

Despite limited resources, Kim has been aggressively pushing to expand his nuclear weapons and missile programs to pressure Washington into accepting the idea of the North as a nuclear power and lift international sanctions on it. After a record year of weapons testing activities in 2022, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile and other weapons in displays this month.

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea food shortage worsens amid COVID, but no famine yet

    There’s little doubt that North Korea’s chronic food shortages worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and speculation about the country’s food insecurity has flared as its top leaders prepare to discuss the “very important and urgent task” of formulating a correct agricultural policy. Unconfirmed reports say an unspecified number of North Koreans have been dying of hunger. “Kim Jong Un can’t advance his nuclear program stably if he fails to resolve the food problem fundamentally because public support would be shaken,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul.

  • North Korea's Kim convenes meeting to improve economy amid fears of food shortages

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un kicked off a meeting of ruling party officials to discuss improving the country's economy and agricultural sector, state media reported on Monday, as fears of food shortages and a humanitarian crisis grow. International experts say food insecurity has worsened in the isolated nation amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns. Kim oversaw the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday as it reviewed rural development projects, state news agency KCNA reported.

  • There are ‘many other things’ to finish before launching reelection bid: Biden

    Exclusive clip of David Muir’s interview with President Joe Biden on “This Week.”

  • Any China lethal aid to Russia would come at 'real costs,' U.S. says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has not moved toward providing lethal aid that would help Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and the United States has made clear behind closed doors that such a move would have serious consequences, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday. "Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance - but if it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China," Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" program. China has not moved forward in providing that aid, but neither has Beijing taken that option off the table, Sullivan said in a separate interview on ABC's "This Week" program.

  • German leader seeks Indian support for Russia's isolation

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought assurances Saturday from India that it would support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine. Following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war and hopes that India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas. Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted the conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy.

  • North Korea holds rare meeting on farming improvements amid food shortage

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agricultural improvement, state media reported Monday, amid outside assessments that the country’s chronic food insecurity is getting worse.

  • Energy Dept. Concludes with ‘Low Confidence’ That Covid Came from a Lab Leak

    National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that "there is not a definitive answer that has emerged from the intelligence community on this question"

  • American Businesses are So Happy China is Back Open

    In Chinese astrology, rabbits are the luckiest of the 12 animals, and corporate America is hoping that with any luck a Chinese economic rebound in...

  • Beauty Had a Red Carpet Romance at the 2023 SAG Awards

    Zendaya, Cara Delevigne, Angela Bassett and more celebs give the best makeup, hair, and nails looks at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Celebs brought romance to the red carpet, literally, at the 2023 SAG Awards. The beauty looks consisted of soft glam with a pale pink focus, classic red lips, and whimsical 'do's. It's fashion week in Milan, but the stars turned the red carpet into their runway, and the beauty looks did not disappoint.

  • Biden declares 'Kyiv stands' in surprise visit to Ukraine

    The panel discusses the support America is giving President Biden as he doubles-down on the future of a free Ukraine.

  • The Ohio train derailment 'blame game'

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Top Republican slams UN human rights office for thanking China for donation: 'Pathetic!'

    Rep. Jim Banks slammed the U.N. after its human rights office thanked China for donating money, saying U.S. tax dollars shouldn't be funding an organization "shilling" for Beijing.

  • Cardin warns US can sanction China for helping Russian war

    Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned that the U.S. could sanction China if it moves to provide lethal aid to Russia in its war on Ukraine as some officials have suggested in recent days. “China needs to know there will be consequences. So, we’ve isolated Russia economically. We can do the same thing in…

  • Elon Musk Exposes Himself to the Wrath of the Ukrainians

    The entrepreneur turned geopolitical influencer adopts the Russian version of a major political event in Ukraine.

  • 'To be able to have a Senior Day end like this ... it’s just incredible': Wisconsin women's basketball upsets No. 12 Michigan in Big Ten finale

    The Badgers defeated the Wolverines, 78-70, at the Kohl Center on Sunday to secure a first-round for the Big Ten Tournament.

  • A quick glance of the wildlife in the Korean demilitarized zone

    It may be difficult for us to visit the now-demilitarized zone, but Google is offering us a free tour to the landscape through its Street View service.

  • These are Jennifer Aniston's 'staple' leggings — why Nordstrom reviewers love them too

    Jennifer Aniston calls Sweaty Betty leggings a "fitness staple." Here's why Nordstrom shoppers love them too.

  • G-20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war

    The meeting hosted by India issued the G-20 Chair’s summary and an outcome document stating that there was no agreement on the wording of the war in Ukraine. The first day of the meeting took place on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree Sunday removing the commander of the military’s Joint Forces Operation (JFO), which is involved in the ongoing counteroffensive in the eastern Donbas region of the country. Zelensky announced the Eduard Moskalyov’s dismissal in a one-line decree without any explanation, according to Reuters. Moskalyov had been appointed to the…

  • 'The drive home will be tense': Prince William and Kate cheer on opposite sides at Wales vs England

    The Princess of Wales cheered England on to a victory over Wales - supported by her husband the Prince of Wales - in a Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.