North Korea’s ICBM Prompts Brief Warning to Shelter in Japan

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday toward waters off Japan’s main northern island of Hokkaido, prompting a brief warning for residents to take shelter from the threat.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said North Korea fired one missile on a lofted trajectory that was possibly an ICBM-class rocket, which fell outside of the country’s territory. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected one intermediate-to-long range ballistic that was launched from near Pyongyang at around 7:23 a.m.

The missile did not pose any immediate threat to those on land, leading to the warning being lifted, officials in Japan said. But it served a reminder of a bevy of weapons Kim Jong Un’s regime has rolled out in recent months to deliver a nuclear strike as it refuses to engage in disarmament-for-aid talks that have been stalled for years.

The missile on Thursday is the most powerful rocket Pyongyang has fired since March 16, when it shot off a Hwasong-17 ICBM designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the US mainland. That test came just hours before the leaders of America’s allies, South Korea and Japan, held a historic summit in Tokyo.

Kim said the launch was meant to “strike fear into the enemies” as the US steps up its joint military exercises with South Korea. The leader also brought his preteen daughter to that missile test, in a signal to the outside world that there is another generation waiting in the family dynasty forged in the Cold War and it will depend on nuclear weapons for its survival.

North Korea on Saturday is set to celebrate the birthday of state founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of the current leader. The day is one of the biggest events on the country’s calendar.

Story continues

Earlier this month the US, South Korea and Japan held joint naval drills off the Korean Peninsula in a move that angered North Korea. The last time similar drills were held in 2022, it fired its first missile over Japan in five years.

The two-day anti-submarine and rescue drills were held in international waters off South Korea’s Jeju Island and included vessels from the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier group.

The latest launch came after leader Kim this week called for “practical and offensive” war capabilities as his state issued a fresh warning to the US over joint military drills and cut communications links with South Korea used to reduce tensions on their heavily armed border.

North Korea has fired 16 ballistic missiles since Feb. 18, which included three ICBMs and new projectiles to deliver nuclear strikes against South Korea and Japan.

Some defense stocks in Japan, such as Ishikawa Seisakusho Ltd. and Hosoya Pyro-Engineering Ltd. opened higher in early Thursday trading while the so-called “peace” stocks expected to benefit from improved inter-Korean ties dropped, under-performing the broader benchmark.

In late March, North Korea released photos of Kim inspecting the state’s biggest display of warheads since he took power about a decade ago, indicating the leader has no intention of abandoning his atomic arsenal. Weapons experts said the images indicate Pyongyang has made progress in miniaturizing its warheads and could lead to more testing to verify their capabilities.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of the leader, has warned Pyongyang would turn the Pacific into a “firing range” if the US continued drills. She also hinted the state could start testing whether its warhead designs can withstand the heat of reentering the atmosphere.

Pyongyang has demonstrated its missiles could fly as far as the US but there are questions as to whether the warheads would be able to stay intact to reach their targets.

North Korea put on its biggest display of ICBMs during a military parade in Pyongyang in February. Kim Jong Un oversaw the event, with his preteen daughter on hand to watch from a seat of honor.

--With assistance from Erica Yokoyama, Lily Nonomiya and Sangmi Cha.

(Updates with Japanese officials’ statements, other details from second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.