North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

4
KIM TONG-HYUNG and MARI YAMAGUCHI
·6 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Alarms blared from cellphones, radios and public speakers and fishermen hurried back to shore in northern Japan on Thursday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile above its eastern waters, adding to a recent barrage of provocative weapons demonstrations that officials say may culminate with a nuclear test in coming weeks.

The ICBM test, which was followed by two short-range ballistic launches into the sea, was swiftly condemned by neighbors and the United States, which said it’s willing to take “all necessary measures” to ensure the safety of the American homeland and allies South Korea and Japan.

The Biden administration also warned of unspecified “additional costs and consequences” if the North goes on to detonate a nuclear test device for the first time since September 2017.

The launches are the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent months that have raised tensions in the region. They came a day after Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has fired in a single day ever.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North firing an ICBM from an area near its capital Pyongyang around 7:40 a.m. and then firing two short-range missiles an hour later from the nearby city of Kacheon that flew toward its eastern waters.

The longer-range missile appeared to be fired on a high angle, possibly to avoid entering the territory of neighbors, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,920 kilometers (1,193 miles) and traveling around 760 kilometers (472 miles), according to South Korea’s military.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the launch was successful.

Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada announced similar flight details but said that his military lost track of the weapon after it “disappeared” in skies above waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Choi Yong Soo, a South Korean Navy captain who handles public affairs for Seoul’s Defense Ministry, didn’t answer directly when asked whether the military believes the launch might have failed with the missile exploding in midair, saying that the test was still being analyzed.

Citing anonymous military sources, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that the missile possibly failed to maintain normal flight following a stage separation.

The Japanese government initially feared the ICBM would fly over its northern territory but later adjusted its assessment. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the alerts were based on a trajectory analysis that indicated a flyover.

The office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida broadcast the “J-Alert” warnings through television, radio, mobile phones and public loudspeakers to residents in the northern prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata, instructing them to go inside firm buildings or underground.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the regions where the alerts were issued. Bullet train services in some areas were temporarily suspended following the missile alert before resuming shortly.

North Korean missile activity is a particular concern in Niigata, which is home to seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant. Those reactors are currently offline and Japanese authorities say no abnormalities have been detected.

On Sado island, just off Niigata’s northern coast, fishermen rushed back from sea at the sound of sirens blaring from community speaker systems. One fisherman told NTV television he no longer feels safe going out to sea.

“We really have to be careful,” he said.

Kishida condemned the North's launches and said officials were analyzing the details of the weapons. The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said his national security director Kim Sung-han discussed the launches during an emergency security meeting where members talked about plans to strength the country’s defense in conjunction with its alliance with the United States.

The office said South Korea will maintain its combined military exercises with the United States in response to North Korea’s intensifying testing activity, which it said would only deepen the North’s international isolation and unleash further economic shock on its people.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, issued a statement saying the United States strongly condemns the North’s ICBM test and that President Joe Biden and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with allies and partners.

“This launch, in addition to the launch of multiple other ballistic missiles this week, is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” Watson said.

She said the United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and allies South Korea and Japan.

One of the more than 20 missiles North Korea shot on Wednesday flew in the direction of a populated South Korean island and landed near the rivals’ tense sea border, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents on Ulleung island to evacuate. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

Those launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as a rehearsal for a potential invasion.

North Korea has been ramping up its weapons demonstrations to a record pace this year. It has fired dozens of missiles, including its first demonstration of intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017, as it exploits the distraction created by Russia’s war in Ukraine and a pause in diplomacy to push forward arms development and dial up pressure on the United States and its Asian allies.

The North has punctuated its tests with an escalatory nuclear doctrine that authorizes preemptive nuclear attacks over a variety of loosely defined crisis situations. U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea may up the ante in the coming weeks with its first detonation of a nuclear test device since September 2017.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin over Wednesday’s missile launches, including the one that “recklessly and dangerously” landed near the South Korean coastline, and stressed the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its ally, according to their offices.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price also addressed concerns about possible North Korean preparations for another nuclear test, which would be its seventh overall. Experts say such tests could possibly bring North Korea a step closer to its goal of building a full-fledged arsenal threatening regional U.S. allies and the American mainland.

“Should it go forward with a seventh nuclear test there would be additional costs and consequences,” Price said, noting that the test would be a “dangerous, reckless, destabilizing act.”

North Korea last flew a missile over Japan in October in what it described as a test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, which experts say potentially would be capable of reaching Guam, a major U.S. military hub in the Pacific. That launch forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and pause train services.

Experts say North Korea is escalating a brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiating economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since early 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against the North and the North’s denuclearization steps.

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo. AP writers Aamer Madhani and Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to the story from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resu

  • Climate change: No glaciers on Kilimanjaro by 2050

    Many iconic glaciers will melt regardless of the world's actions to combat climate change, the UN says.

  • Biden calls midterms a 'defining moment' for democracy amid political violence and voter intimidation

    President Joe Biden said the midterms are a “defining moment” for democracy as threats of political violence and voter intimidation loom over the elections.

  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.26

    First Hawaiian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FHB ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.26 per share on the 2nd of...

  • Boys soccer: Haldane edges Rhinebeck to reach Class C state quarterfinal

    Haldane's revival and run has fired up the community, which showed up for the boys soccer team, who then showed out, reaching the state quarterfinal.

  • What's Ahead for Eagle Bulk Shipping's (EGLE) Q3 Earnings?

    High fuel costs are likely to have dented Eagle Bulk Shipping's (EGLE) bottom-line performance in third-quarter 2022.

  • Man arrested in Illinois in connection with July homicide of Nashville man

    Markarion Cole, 21, is charged with criminal homicide, according to a Metro Nashville Police release.

  • Microvast, GM Secure $200M Grant Funding From US Department Of Energy

    Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) subsidiary was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in collaboration with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) to receive a $200 million grant. The grant is a part of the first set of projects funded by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Out of the 200 companies applied for $2.8 billion in DOE grant funding, 20 companies were awarded grants. The grant will enable Microvast to accelerate its plans to onshore critical battery component manufac

  • Grizzlies hold off late Blazers rally for 111-106 win

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Desmond Bane scored 29 points and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a late rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 111-106 victory on Wednesday night. Ja Morant had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 17 early in the fourth quarter. Anfernee Simons scored 31 points for the Trail Blazers, who played without injured star Damian Lillard.

  • Nissan stops taking orders of Sakura EV, X-Trail in Japan

    Nissan Motor Co has temporarily stopped taking new orders of its recently unveiled light electric vehicles (EVs) because of prolonged delivery periods of a year or more, a Nissan spokesperson said on Thursday. The Japanese automaker stopped taking orders of the Sakura, fully electric micro "kei" cars, at the end of the month, the spokesperson said. Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Nissan's home market than EVs, but the automaker hopes to draw more Japanese drivers to battery-powered cars by offering low-priced micro models such as the Sakura.

  • Over half of GOP candidates question 2020 election

    Over half of the GOP candidates running in the midterm elections have questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election. The growing trend could impact the midterm election results. CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins Weijia Jiang on "Red and Blue."

  • Former boxer arrested in Miami in connection with massive cocaine case in New York

    A former European heavyweight boxer was arrested at Miami International Airport on charges linked to a massive New York drug-trafficking case involving seizures of 22 tons of cocaine worth more than $1 billion — among the largest cocaine confiscations in American history, according to U.S. authorities.

  • Another Crypto Investor Is Calling Time After the Market Sank

    (Bloomberg) -- Protocol Ventures LP, a US-based investor in crypto hedge funds, is to close down and return cash following the slide in the market for digital assets, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resumes Ukr

  • As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

    After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel’s longtime former prime minister and current opposition leader appears to have engineered a surprising victory in the country's fifth national vote since 2019, thanks to help from an extremist far-right party. With nearly 90% of the ballots counted Wednesday, all signs pointed to a victory by Netanyahu and his religious and nationalist allies.

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un wants America's attention

    A nuclear test could be next but the ultimate goal of this latest salvo is to bring the US to the table.

  • North Korea ICBM may have failed in flight, officials say; allies extend major drills

    TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that triggered an alert for residents in parts of central and northern Japan to seek shelter. Despite an initial government warning that a missile had overflown Japan, Tokyo later said that was incorrect. Officials in South Korea and Japan said the missile may have been an ICBM, which are North Korea's longest-range weapons, and are designed to carry a nuclear warhead to the other side of the planet.

  • ICE says man suspected of breaking into Katie Hobbs' office has been violating immigration rules

    According to an official with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the suspect is accused of violating immigration rules because he failed to maintain a status as a registered student at an academic institution.

  • Trump is spreading conspiracy-theory lies about the Paul Pelosi attack that have already been debunked

    "Wow, it's weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks," Trump said during a podcast interview.

  • Air defence shoots down three Kh-59 missiles that attacked Odesa this morning

    Air defence forces shot down three Kh-59 cruise missiles fired from a Su-30 fighter jet towards Odesa Oblast on the morning of 2 November. Source: Odesa City Council on Telegram; Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Odesa City Council: "At dawn, the enemy fired three Kh-59 cruise missiles at Odesa Oblast.

  • Pelosi home break-in caught on security cameras

    The break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home was captured by security cameras that Capitol Police can access at any time, sources told CBS News. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.