North Korea: Kim attends ground-breaking ceremony for construction of 10,000 flats
- Kim Jong-unGeneral Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea
North Korean state media on February 15 shows Kim Jong Un delivering a speech at a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of 10,000 flats in Pyongyang on February 12. The voice heard is the news presenter speaking over the images. Thousands of workers and soldiers were seen holding up banners and flags, gathering at the ceremony.