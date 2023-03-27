North Korea: What to make of Kim Jong Un's barrage of weapon tests

11
Jean Mackenzie - Seoul correspondent
·4 min read

Admittedly it is hard to keep track of North Korea's missile launches these days.

Especially when they fire a weapon almost every other day, as we have seen over the past fortnight.

The launches in isolation no longer generate the headlines they used to, but if we look at the latest tests all together there is much we can learn.

North Korea says it is punishing the US and South Korea for holding their largest military drills in years. The allies have been practising how to defeat the North in the event of an attack. This is not a scenario its leader Kim Jong Un relishes.

Only this is not a typical North Korean protest. In the past it has responded to such drills by firing off a mix of short, medium, and long-range missiles, and perhaps some artillery shells.

This time, over the course of two weeks, Pyongyang has launched its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, which can reach anywhere on the US mainland, in theory.

It has fired missiles from a submarine, and from what appears to be an underground silo. Its military has simulated a nuclear attack on a South Korean airfield.

And Kim Jong Un has unveiled a new underwater drone, which he claims can fire nuclear weapons under the sea to unleash a "super-scale radioactive tsunami" and destroy enemy warships.

That is an eclectic line-up.

Analyst Ellen Kim, from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, described it to me as "the North Korean equivalent of a fashion show" - a nod to the Dior-style jacket Mr Kim's daughter was spotted wearing to one of the launches.

Analysts, including Ms Kim, are concerned by the diversity of the collection that has been paraded this season. Pyongyang has unveiled new and more sophisticated, weapons, which can be fired from sea and land to target the US, South Korea, and Japan.

"Before, we did not know they were able to fire cruise missiles from submarines, or missiles from under the ground. Its weapons are becoming much more difficult to track and intercept," Ms Kim said.

A missile heads towards the sky after being fired from under water
North Korea's underwater test has caused concern

This raises the nuclear threat North Korea poses.

Take the cruise missiles fired from a submarine as an example. These missiles are the most concerning to Yang Uk, a weapons expert from the Asan Institute in Seoul. As he explains, firing a missile from under the water makes it harder to detect ahead of launch. After launch, cruise missiles fly low, and can be manoeuvred mid-flight, to outsmart missile defences.

Kim Jong Un has always feared the US will attack his country first, and wipe out its weapons before he has the chance to use them. The message he appears to be sending with this array of tests, is that the North now has the ability to strike back, or even strike first. It is difficult to destroy weapons concealed underground or underwater.

In other words he is saying "don't think about attacking us".

However, we should exercise caution. Mr Kim has a tendency to exaggerate his military's abilities.

The critical lingering question is the nuclear one. The North boasts that all the missiles is has recently launched are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, yet most would only be able to carry a very small, light-weight nuclear warhead. Pyongyang is yet to prove it can produce these.

Until it tests one, we are in the dark. This is why the intelligence community has been holding its breath for so long, waiting for said nuclear test.

The moment North Korea is able to build miniaturised warheads on a mass scale, its simulated threats become real.

There are some who argue the US and the international community should be doing more to get the North back to the negotiating table, to prevent this nuclear test. Talks between the two sides have but stalled for more than four years. But Pyongyang has shown no sign it wants to talk. It tends to pick the moment when it thinks it has the most to gain.

A missile is launched in North Korea
Kim Jong Un is often accused of exaggerating North Korea's military capacity

With China and Russia refusing to punish North Korea at the UN Security Council, it can continue developing its weapons without consequence. Why stop now? The better its weapons, the stronger its hand, and it still has more to prove.

In addition to miniaturised warheads, it is yet to demonstrate that its regular warheads can survive a full intercontinental flight. Currently, the North tests long-range missiles by firing them high into space. It also wants to develop a more sophisticated ICBM, that does not need to be fuelled before launch, and so can be fired with less warning.

Yang Uk believes Kim Jong Un is also being driven by a desperate situation at home. With a flailing economy, and his people going hungry, his advancing nuclear weapons programme is "the only card he has left to play", Yang says.

North Korea therefore looks set to forge ahead, developing an ever more diverse and deadlier range of weapons.

For Ellen Kim, only one thing is certain: "More tests will come."

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korean women and girls sold as sex slaves at Chinese border: report

    The report sheds light on the dire conditions faced by hundreds of thousands of women who ended up falling victim to sexual slavery and forced pregnancy at the hands of sex trafficking gangs in the border region between China and North Korea, known as the Red Zone. The researchers highlighted how pandemic lockdowns, closed borders, and news blackouts in both countries exacerbated the human rights abuses the vulnerable refugees suffered. "Gender-based violence is a vicious cycle for North Korean women who cross the DPRK-PRC border."

  • Putin is trying to distract with fresh nuclear threat, Western officials say

    Officials said they've seen no evidence that the Russian leader is sending nuclear weapons to Belarus anytime soon.

  • Russia may demand compensation for Nord Stream pipeline blasts - diplomat

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Moscow may seek compensation for the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines from two explosions last September, but the future of the projects is unclear, according to a Russian diplomat cited by the news agency RIA Novosti. The pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, were ruptured by unexplained blasts that Moscow called an act of international terrorism. "We do not rule out later raising the issue of compensation for damage as a result of the explosion," Dmitry Birichevsky, head of the Foreign Ministry's department for economic cooperation, said in an interview with RIA.

  • S. Korean cult featured in docuseries 'In the Name of God' sues Netflix for $231,000

    The religious group Baby Garden has filed a 300 million won (approximately $231,000) lawsuit against Netflix for damages allegedly caused by their documentary series "In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal." The eight-part original series, which was first released on Netflix on March 3, examines four religious cult leaders in South Korea and sparked public outrage among viewers as many demanded punishment for Jeong Myeong-seok, the leader of Jesus Morning Star (JMS). The series was released after an injunction from JMS that sought to prevent the docuseries from airing was dismissed by the Seoul Western District Court.

  • Zebra recaptured in South Korea after escaping zoo

    A zebra took itself on a walking tour through the streets of Seoul, South Korea — until rescue workers returned it to the zoo it escaped from.

  • Belarusian opposition leader reacts to Putin’s plans to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

    Russia’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus violates the country’s constitution, Belarussian opposition leader Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter on March 25.

  • Biden executive order bans federal agencies from using commercial spyware

    The Biden administration on Monday announced a new executive order that would broadly ban U.S. federal agencies from using commercially developed spyware that poses threats to human rights and national security. The move to ban federal agencies — including law enforcement, defense and intelligence — from using commercial spyware comes as officials confirmed that dozens of U.S. government personnel had their phones targeted. Human rights defenders and security researchers have for years warned of the risks posed by commercial spyware, created in the private sector and sold almost exclusively to governments and nation states.

  • Who owns the moon? A space lawyer answers

    Edwin E. 'Buzz' Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Neil A. Armstrong/NASA/AP PhotoMost likely, this is the best-known picture of a flag ever taken: Buzz Aldrin standing next to the first U.S. flag planted on the Moon. For those who knew their world history, it also rang some alarm bells. Only less than a century ago, back on Earth, planting a national flag in another part of the world still amounted to claimi

  • Chernihiv Oblast collaborator to go on trial for supporting Russian crimes

    A woman from Pryluky in Chernihiv Oblast has been informed that she is suspected of distributing materials that justify the actions of Russian occupiers, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on March 25.

  • Texans HC DeMeco Ryans: We’re not losing sleep over what Panthers will do

    The Texans continue to no-sell the activity of the busy Panthers, who jumped them in the draft order a little over two weeks ago.

  • Why does Russia want tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus?

    The announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus appears to be another attempt to raise the stakes in the conflict in Ukraine. It follows Putin's warnings that Moscow is ready to use “all available means,” to fend off attacks on Russian territory, a reference to its nuclear arsenal. Putin said President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has long urged Moscow to station its nuclear weapons in his country, which has close military ties with Russia and was a staging ground for the invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

  • Germany delivers Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    Germany has delivered promised Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, providing Kyiv with much-needed heavy weaponry against Russia."We're providing very modern (tanks) which we have now delivered."

  • Grand jury reconvenes to weigh charges against former Pres. Donald Trump

    The grand jury is looking into whether Trump falsified records related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

  • Ukraine: The Latest podcast -Russian occupied cities 'rocked by powerful explosions'

    In today's episode of Ukraine: The Latest, we bring up to date news from across the battlefront, discuss Russia’s announcement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus and analyse a Ukrainian sea-borne attack on Russian ships in Crimea.

  • Kim Jong Un's diplomats get an unwanted surprise

    In a protest outside North Korea's U.N. mission, Otto Warmbier and other victims of Kim's human right's abuses were remembered. A campaign has been launched to rename the street outside the mission after Otto.

  • Russia fails at UN to get Nord Stream blast inquiry

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russia failed on Monday to get the U.N. Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions in September on the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea. Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor of the Russian-drafted text, while the remaining 12 council members abstained. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, the United States or Britain to pass.

  • Video captures the moment a garbage truck crashed into the Hop streetcar in downtown Milwaukee

    Hop streetcar service has temporarily been suspended after a garbage truck struck and derailed one of the streetcars near Milwaukee and Wells.

  • Forget the John Calipari-to-Texas talk. The Longhorns have found a new basketball coach.

    Rodney Terry will remain the head basketball coach at Texas after leading the Longhorns to the Elite Eight while in charge of the program on an interim basis.

  • Three easy ways to improve your gut health

    Our gut bacteria play an important role in keeping us healthy. Aside from extracting nutrients from food, the microbes in our digestive tract support our immune system and protect us from harmful bugs.

  • Colombia risks losing US support in fight against drugs-attorney general

    Colombia risks losing U.S. support in its fight against drug trafficking because of rising coca output and a bill that could allow criminal gangs to surrender and be possibly pardoned, the Andean country's attorney general told Reuters in an interview. The bill, backed by leftist President Gustavo Petro, is part of the government's efforts to end the role of criminal groups in Colombia's internal conflict, which has run for almost six decades and has killed than more than 450,000 people. The bill, which is being debated in Congress, would offer reduced sentences to criminal groups if they destroy their networks, recognize their crimes, offer reparations to victims and turn over weapons, assets and information about their activities, according to the government.