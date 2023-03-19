North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack

U.S. Army soldiers work on a M777 howitzer during a joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea, Sunday, March 19, 2023. North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, ramping up testing activities in response to U.S.-South Korean military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·4 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday described its latest ballistic missile launch as a simulated nuclear attack on South Korea as leader Kim Jong Un called for his nuclear forces to sharpen their war readiness in the face of his rival's expanding military exercises with the United States.

The report by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency came after the South Korean and Japanese militaries on Sunday detected North Korea firing a short-range ballistic missile into waters off its eastern coast. The launch came less than an hour before the United States flew long-range B-1B bombers for joint training with South Korean warplanes as part of the allies’ biggest combined training in years, which the North has condemned as a rehearsal for a potential invasion.

KCNA said the missile, which flew about 800 kilometers (500 miles), was tipped with a mock nuclear warhead and that the test reaffirmed the reliability of the weapon’s nuclear explosion control devices and warhead detonators. It said the launch was the final step of a two-day drill that also involved nuclear command and control exercises and training military units to switch more quickly into nuclear counterattack posture.

Kim, who state media photos showed attended the missile launch with his daughter, instructed his military to consistently conduct such drills simulating actual war conditions to make the units “more perfectly prepared in their active posture of making an immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack anytime.”

Saying that his enemies are getting “ever more pronounced in their moves for aggression,” Kim urged the need to bolster his nuclear deterrent “exponentially” and laid out unspecified “strategic tasks” for further developing his nuclear forces and improving their war readiness, KCNA said. This indicated that the North could up the ante in its weapons demonstrations in coming weeks or months.

Sunday’s short-range launch was the North’s fifth missile event this month and the third since the U.S. and South Korean militaries began joint exercises on March 13. The drills, which are to continue through Thursday, include computer simulations and field exercises tjat are the biggest of their kind since 2018.

The North's flurry of tests this year included a slew of short-range missiles fired from land vehicles, cruise missiles launched from a submarine and two different flight tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles fired from its main airport near the capital, Pyongyang, as it tries to demonstrate a dual ability to conduct nuclear attacks on South Korea and the U.S. mainland.

The latest ICBM test last Thursday came hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol traveled to Tokyo for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which was partially aimed at rebuilding security ties between the often-estranged U.S. allies in the face of North Korean nuclear threats.

North Korea already is coming off a record year in testing activity, with more than 70 missiles fired in 2022, as Kim accelerates a nuclear push aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiating badly needed sanctions relief from a position of strength.

The North last year had also dialed up its weapons demonstrations when the allies were conducting joint exercises, including a slew of missile and artillery firings it described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets. One of the missiles the North fired in November flew in the direction of South Korea’s populated Ulleung island, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents to evacuate. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area off the Korean Peninsula’s eastern coast.

North Korea has long portrayed U.S.-South Korean military drills as rehearsals for an invasion, although the allies describe those exercises as defensive. Many experts say North Korea uses its rivals’ drills as a pretext to aggressively expand its nuclear arsenal and overall military capability.

In New York, the U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency open meeting Monday morning at the request of the United States, United Kingdon, Albania, Ecuador, France and Malta in response to North Korea’s ICBM launch March 16.

The U.N. Security Council held an informal meeting Friday at which the U.S., its allies and human rights experts shone a spotlight on what they described as the dire rights situation in North Korea. China and Russia denounced the meeting as a politicized move likely to further escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea’s U.N. Mission issued a statement Sunday calling the meeting about “our non-existent `human rights issue’” unlawful. It also said the U.S. held Friday’s meeting “while staging the aggressive joint military exercise which poses a grave threat to our national security.”

__

Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile as US-South Korean drills go on

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, South Korea and Japan said, in the latest of a series of tests carried out by the nuclear-armed state since the start of this year. The missile, launched from the Dongchang-ri site on the west coast around 11:05 a.m. (0205 GMT), flew some 800 km (500 miles) before hitting a target, a South Korean military statement said. Japan's Defence Ministry said the missile flew as high as 50 km (30 miles).

  • North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness against US, South Korea

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the country to stand ready to conduct nuclear attacks at any time to deter war, accusing the U.S. and South Korea of expanding joint military drills involving American nuclear assets, state media KCNA said on Monday. Kim's remarks came as the isolated country conducted what KCNA called exercises aimed at bolstering its "war deterrence and nuclear counterattack capability" on Saturday and Sunday to send strong warnings against the allies. In the exercises, a ballistic missile equipped with a mock nuclear warhead flew 800 km (497 miles) before hitting a target at the altitude of 800 m (0.5 mile) under the scenario of a tactical nuclear attack, KCNA said.

  • N. Korea's Kim led drills 'simulating a nuclear counterattack': KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led two days of military drills "simulating a nuclear counterattack", including the firing of a ballistic missile carrying a mock nuclear warhead, state news agency KCNA reported Monday.Saturday and Sunday's drills were divided into exercises simulating the shift to a nuclear counterattack posture and a drill for "launching a tactical ballistic missile tipped with a mock nuclear warhead", KCNA said.

  • North Korea claims 800,000 people joined army to fight 'US imperialists' in one day alone

    More than 800,000 young North Koreans volunteered to join the army to fight "US imperialists" in just one day this week, state media said, days after Pyongyang test-fired its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile.

  • North Korea says 800,000 people enlist to fight 'US imperialists'

    More than 800,000 young North Koreans have volunteered to join the army to fight "US imperialists", state media said Saturday, days after Pyongyang test-fired its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile.The latest report comes after Pyongyang test-fired its largest and most powerful missile, a Hwasong-17, on Thursday -- its second ICBM test this year.

  • Ukraine war latest: Russian media report Putin’s visits to occupied Crimea, Mariupol

    Key developments on March 18-19: Russian state media: Putin visits occupied Crimea, Mariupol over the weekend Germany says it will have to arrest Putin if he enters its...

  • Nowell, late 3s lift Kansas State past Kentucky in NCAAs

    Markquis Nowell scored 23 of his 27 points after halftime, and Kansas State overcame a horrid start from outside by hitting a couple of clutch 3-pointers while topping Kentucky 75-69 in Sunday's second round of the NCAA Tournament.

  • FOX News, rights of crime victims and Richland recall among Herald letter topics | Opinion

    Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 03/19/2023

  • How the Stock Market Performed Under Each President

    The performance of the volatile stock market typically has little to do with the president who's in office (though 2020 saw numerous exceptions, including a tumble following Donald Trump's positive...

  • Russian state-owned media claim that Putin visits occupied Mariupol

    The Russian propagandists, citing the Kremlin, have reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had allegedly paid a working visit to occupied Mariupol. Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlets TASS and RIA Novosti, citing the Kremlin's press service Details: It is reported that Putin allegedly arrived in Mariupol by helicopter, then drove a car, making stops, drove around several districts of the city, and spoke to the citizens in the Nevsky neighbourhood.

  • Porsche tuner RUF opening North American headquarters

    German Porsche tuner RUF will open its North American headquarters near Miami, Florida, in 2023 to import cars and provide parts and service.

  • NY grand jury investigating Trump will hear from attorney Bob Costello, at Trump's behest: Sources

    The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels will hear from an additional witness on Monday, attorney and longtime Trump ally Bob Costello, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Costello at one point represented Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer and attorney, who is a key witness for the district attorney’s office since Cohen wrote the $130,000 check to Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

  • North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills

    The launch was North Korea’s third round of weapons tests since the U.S. and South Korean militaries began joint military drills last week.

  • Xavier beats Pitt 84-73, reaches 1st Sweet 16 since 2017

    Sean Miller has unselfish Xavier back in the Sweet 16. Jack Nunge scored 18 points, Adam Kunkel added 15 on five first-half 3-pointers, and No. 3 seed Xavier beat 11th-seeded Pittsburgh 84-73 on Sunday to advance to the NCAA Tournament's second week for the first time since 2017. Colby Jones had 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and Souley Boum and Jerome Hunter each chipped in with 14 points as all five Xavier starters scored in double digits.

  • 71-year-old woman killed in Arlington after being hit by truck Sunday night

    Police said the woman was walking in the southbound lanes of traffic and wearing all dark clothes. She was not using a crosswalk.

  • Five children killed in fiery crash in New York; lone survivor is 9 years old

    The vehicle veered off a parkway, crashed into a tree and caught fire. The only survivor was a 9-year-old boy who had been riding in the cargo area.

  • Nightengale's Notebook: WBC's Cuba vs. USA semifinal in Miami is fraught with tension

    The Cuban team's trip to Miami for the World Baseball Classic semifinals is re-igniting old political divisions.

  • Jordan Poole with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 03/18/2023

  • Police: Man arrested after stealing woman’s purse, stabbing man in chest in downtown Seattle

    A man was arrested early Saturday after stealing a woman’s purse, then stabbing a man in the chest multiple times, according to the Seattle Police Department.

  • Security forces raid Moscow bars suspected of funding Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Police in Moscow conducted a raid on two bars, Underdog and La Virgen, based on suspicions that the establishments were funding the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and during the raids they compelled patrons to sing songs by the band Lyube and draw symbols related to Russian aggression.