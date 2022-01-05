North Korea launched unidentified missiles into water

·1 min read


North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the waters off the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide any further details about the launch, The Korea Herald reported. This launch is the Pyongyang's first weapons test of this year and comes roughly 80 days after North Korea test-fired submarine-launched ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan in October.

"Our military is maintaining readiness posture in preparation for a possible additional launch while closely monitoring the situation in close cooperation with the United States," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan's coast guard, which was the first to report North Korea's launch, said the missile may have been ballistic but did not elaborate, Reuters reported.

"Since last year, North Korea has repeatedly launched missiles, which is very regrettable," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Tuesday commented on the current state of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"We remain committed to achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy with the DPRK. To that end, we'll continue to seek engagement with the DPRK, part of a calibrated, practical approach in order to more - to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies, and our deployed forces. That is our ultimate objective," Price said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • On The Money — Biden's beef with the meat industry

    Happy Monday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Today's Big Deal: President Biden is taking action to crack down on rising meat prices. We'll also look at big questions facing the economy this year and a regulatory shakeup. But first, if you got hit with Monday's snowstorm, send me pictures of your dogs playing in (or...

  • U.S. judge skeptical of Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss sex abuse accuser's suit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Tuesday appeared skeptical of a bid by Britain's Prince Andrew to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was 17 and being trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. During a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan heard arguments on the prince's contention that terms contained in a 2009 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre that paid her $500,000 to resolve a lawsuit she had filed against the financier prevented her from pursuing litigation against Andrew. A provision in that settlement blocked Giuffre from suing certain third parties in the future, with language to "forever discharge" various people who "could have been included as a potential defendant" in her resolved lawsuit against Epstein.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene barred from Facebook for 24 hours over COVID misinformation

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been barred from posting or commenting on Facebook for 24 hours after sharing misinformation about COVID-19 measures.

  • North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

    North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, the first such launch in about two months amid long-dormant international diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program. The latest launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a high-profile ruling party conference last week.

  • Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated

    The coronavirus vaccines—amazing as they are—do not offer 100% protection from COVID-19. And now we know how many people so far have gotten COVID after getting vaccinated, also known as a "breakthrough" infection—especially as Omicron is better able to evade immunity. "A breakthrough infection or a vaccine failure is when a person contracts an infection despite being vaccinated against it," Dr. Anthony Fauci explained, noting that the majority of vaccines, while doing a good job at protecting yo

  • North Korean defector sneaks back because of financial struggles he faced as janitor in South Korea

    Security officials believe the man who “re-defected” to North Korea by sneaking through the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) on New Year’s Day was the same person who sneaked into South Korea in 2020. Security surveillance reportedly captured an unidentified man crawling over a barbed-wire fence at the southern part of the border and entering North Korean territory on Saturday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday, The Associated Press reported. The man, who was first reported missing on Dec. 30, has been described by the South Korean military to be in his early 30s, CBS reported.

  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isolating after her husband tests positive for COVID-19

    Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory, tested positive after feeling under the weather, a Whitmer spokesman said Tuesday.

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro acquires two more California cannabis industry suppliers for $225M

    Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. continues to shore up its dominance in suppliers to the cannabis industry despite supply chain disruptions affecting sales.

  • Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump refuse to comply with subpoena from NY attorney general

    Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump refuse to comply with subpoena from NY attorney general

  • Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

    Some officers also told The New York Times that they weren't sure if their colleagues would risk their lives to defend the building again.

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

  • Mary Trump Guesses Why Donald Trump Ignored Ivanka's Pleas To Stop Capitol Riot

    The former president probably thought watching the destruction was "fun," his niece said.

  • Rachel Maddow Has A Blunt Question For The Republican Party About Trump's Kids

    The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.

  • Revealed: Sean Hannity’s Other Desperate Texts About Jan. 6

    Rob Kim/GettyThe U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot revealed more exasperated texts between Sean Hannity and the Trump White House, and implored the Fox News host to cooperate with the ongoing probe.Hannity enjoyed a close relationship with former President Donald Trump and his final Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. A week before the attack on the Capitol, the Fox News host expressed concerns about Trump’s plans to thwart a congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral

  • Ex-Marine discharged for criticizing botched Afghanistan exit, Stuart Scheller, says he has one major regret

    Former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. who was discharged after blasting top military brass for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal told Fox News he has one major regret — but would still do it over again.

  • Trouble in MAGA Land: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw Are Feuding Over Trump, Covid, and Porn

    The lawmakers' long-running feud escalated this week with a slew of social media posts

  • Trump Family Starts Airing Dirty Laundry to Fight Off Subpoenas

    Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used

  • US military coalition in Syria takes out rocket launch sites

    The U.S. led-coalition in Syria struck several launch sites for short-range rockets believed to be intended for attacks on an installation used by U.S. troops in eastern Syria, officials said Tuesday. The strikes against the launch sites apparently were conducted by U.S. forces, but a statement issued by the coalition did not specify who carried them out. The statement offered few details beyond saying the sites “posed an imminent threat in the vicinity of Green Village, Syria,” and were struck in self defense.

  • A 1980s showdown with Iran was US Special Operations Command's first test in combat

    From 1987 to 1989, US special-operation units deployed to the Persian Gulf for Operation Prime Chance.

  • Tech founder out after antisemitic, anti-vaccine email

    A Utah tech company founder and onetime prominent figure in state Republican politics resigned from the board of the company he started Tuesday after sending an email outlining an antisemitic vaccination conspiracy theory. David Bateman, founder and board chair of the company Entrata, claimed the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by “the Jews” to exterminate people, Fox13 reported. The recipients included the owner of NBA’s Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, GOP Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla, a Democrat.