North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles amid its first COVID outbreak

Jane Nam
·2 min read

On Thursday, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the sea, just hours after confirming its first-ever coronavirus outbreak.

The short-range missiles were just the latest weapons demonstration, among the over 13 reported launches this year alone.

They are the first missiles to be fired since South Korea’s conservative new president Yoon Suk-yeol took office on Tuesday.

The news also comes amid U.S. President Biden’s scheduled visit to South Korea’s capital next week. Concerns about North Korea’s weapons are expected to be a high-priority topic.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Ewha Womans University professor Leif-Eric Easley predicted that North Korea’s virus outbreak will incite a period in which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be forced to become “less interested in nuclear or missile tests” and instead more focused on resolving the coronavirus threat.

The professor of international studies also added that “for Pyongyang to publicly admit omicron cases, the public health situation must be serious.”

The state-run Korean Central News Agency confirmed that the virus samples collected Sunday were of the omicron variant. The people tested were from the capital city of Pyongyang, although the number of cases is unknown.

In a state television clip, Kim is seen entering a meeting room with a mask on, only taking it off to speak into a microphone. The rest of the officials present in the room all keep their masks on.

Kim announced that there would be a complete lockdown of cities to stop the spread of the virus. He communicated that control of transmissions was critical to eliminating the spread as quickly as possible.

He assured the public that the country would overcome the outbreak because its government and people were “united as one.”

Even if North Korea implements a strict quarantine model similar to China’s “zero-COVID” policy, it is likely to struggle to contain the spread of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

The country’s largely unvaccinated population of 26 million is predicted to suffer more casualties, with its poor healthcare system, than its industrialized nation counterparts, perhaps explaining why Kim has chosen to acknowledge the local outbreak, in hopes of foreign aid.

 

Featured Image via Al Jazeera English

  • N Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak

    North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, its neighbors said, the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations this year and one that came just hours after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The launches could underscore North Korea’s determination to press ahead with its efforts to expand its arsenal despite the virus outbreak to rally support behind the leader, Kim Jong Un, and keep up pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy. Thursday’s launches were the North’s first weapons fired since the inauguration of new conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.

  • N. Korea reports COVID cases, fires 3 ballistic missile tests

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, in its latest tests aimed at advancing its weapons programmes, even as it reported a COVID-19 outbreak for the first time. Three short-range ballistic missiles were fired at around 18:30 (0930 GMT) from the Sunan area of North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, where an international airport is located and where it fired its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-17, on March 24, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart Kim Sung-han spoke by phone and condemned the latest launch as a violation of U.N. bans, the White House said, but the U.S. military said it did not pose an immediate threat to America or its allies.

  • North Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles toward sea

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the three missiles launched from the North's capital region on Thursday afternoon flew toward the waters off the country's eastern coast.

  • N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death after 350,000 sickened with fever

    SEOUL (Reuters) -At least one person confirmed to have COVID-19 has died in North Korea and hundreds of thousands have shown fever symptoms, state media said on Friday, offering hints at the potentially dire scale of country's first confirmed outbreak of the pandemic. About 187,800 people are being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has "explosively spread nationwide" since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported. Roughly 350,000 people have shown signs of that fever, including 18,000 who newly reported such symptoms on Thursday, KCNA said.

