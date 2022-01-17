North Korea launches 4th suspected missile test this month

North Korea's military fired "two suspected short-range ballistic missiles" eastward from Pyongyang on Monday morning local time, per South Korean and Japanese officials.

Why it matters: The fourth such launch since Jan. 5 comes days after North Korea's military warned of "stronger" action if the U.S. moved to have more sanctions imposed on the country.

Context: The Biden administration sanctioned North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea's ballistic missile program earlier this month.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is also proposing the UN implement sanctions over North Korea's "six ballistic missile launches since September ... each of which were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions."

