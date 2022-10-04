North Korea launches ballistic missile over northern Japan in latest weapons test

(AP)

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean in the latest weapons test by the increasingly aggressive regime of Kim Jong-un.

Japanese authorities say that residents in northeastern regions were ordered to evacuate buildings for the first time in five years.

Trains were temporarily suspended in Japan’s Hokkaido and Aomori regions but later resumed when officials tracked the missile into the Pacific.

The missile launch is the fifth such test by North Korea in the past 10 days in the wake of military drills carried out between South Korea and the United States.

All four missiles previously fired are capable of hitting targets in neighbouring South Korea but landed in the waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula.