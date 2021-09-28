North Korea launches ballistic missile into sea, US State Dept. condemns

David Aaro
·2 min read

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan early Tuesday, a U.S. official told Fox News, just as the country's permanent representative to the United Nations spoke at the U.N. General Assembly.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said "an unidentified projectile" was fired from an inland location. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga added that its government stepped up surveillance as it looked into details of the launch.

The U.S. State Department condemned the missile test and said it poses a threat to the region, Reuters reported.

It was the third ballistic missile test for North Korea this year. Other missile tests in recent weeks included a new cruise missile -- which flies lower and slower than a ballistic missile.

NORTH KOREA OPEN TO ENDING WAR WITH SOUTH ‘IF CONDITIONS MET’

North Korea is barred from conducting ballistic missile tests by the U.N. Security Council, but the council typically doesn't impose new sanctions on North Korea for short-range weapon launches.

The missile launch on Tuesday came just days after Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, reached out to Seoul, saying her country was open to resuming talks if certain conditions were met.

It raised optimism that dialogue would be resumed. However, North Korea ambassador Kim Song used a speech on the last day of the U.N. General Assembly to justify North Korea's development of a "war deterrent" against U.S. threats.

He demanded the U.S. "permanently" stop its military exercises with South Korea, along with ending the deployment of U.S. strategic weapons.

NORTH KOREA MAY BE RAMPING UP NUCLEAR WEAPONS PROGRAM AGAIN, SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW

"The possible outbreak of a new war on the Korean Peninsula is contained not because of the U.S.’s mercy on the DPRK, it is because our state is growing a reliable deterrent that can control the hostile forces in an attempted military invasion," Kim said, referring to North Korea by the abbreviation of its formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

This week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in had called for a declaration to formally end the Korean War.

After the North's launch Tuesday, Moon ordered officials to examine its latest weapons firing and previous outreach before drawing up countermeasures, according to Moon's office.

A U.S.-led diplomatic effort aimed at convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons in return for economic and political benefits has been stalled for 2½ years. U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed hopes for further talks but have also made it clear the long-term sanctions imposed on North Korea will stay in place until the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.

Kim Jong Un has delayed testing longer-range weapons, an indication he wants to keep the chances for future diplomacy with the U.S. alive.

The country's most recent ballistic missile test earlier this month was launched from a train.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea launches short-range missile to sea, slams "hostile" U.S. policy

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday that North Korea's military had fired a short-range missile toward its eastern sea, per AP. Why it matters: North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations defended the latest launch in remarks to the UN General Assembly, demanding the U.S. and South Korea end their "hostile policy" against the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."If the U.S. wants to see the Korean War, the most prolonged and long-las

  • GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

    Republican senators blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government. The efforts are not necessarily linked, but the fiscal yearend deadline to fund the government past Thursday is bumping up against the Democrats’ desire to make progress on Biden’s expansive $3.5 trillion federal overhaul. It’s all making for a tumultuous moment for Biden and his party, with consequences certain to shape his presidency and the lawmakers' own political futures.

  • Japan's next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

    The stakes are high as Japanese governing party members vote Wednesday for four candidates seeking to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. The next leader must address a pandemic-battered economy, a newly empowered military operating in a dangerous neighborhood, crucial ties with an inward-focused ally, Washington, and tense security standoffs with an emboldened China and its ally North Korea. For the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party that often chooses its leaders in backroom negotiations, this election promises to be wide open.

  • 'Gaslighting' GOP Governor Ripped For Hypocrisy After Getting Caught In Scandal

    Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.

  • Kremlin says NATO expansion in Ukraine is a 'red line' for Putin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin warned on Monday that any expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine would cross one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines", and Belarus said it had agreed to take action with Moscow to counter growing NATO activity. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Moscow ally, accused the United States of setting up training centres in Ukraine which he said amounted to military bases.

  • The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'

    "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • The Marines Reluctantly Let a Sikh Officer Wear a Turban. He Says It's Not Enough.

    Almost every morning for five years, 1st Lt. Sukhbir Toor has pulled on the uniform of the U.S. Marine Corps. On Thursday, he also got to put on the turban of a faithful Sikh. It was a first for the Marine Corps, which almost never allows deviations from its hallowed image, and it was a long-awaited chance for the officer to combine two of the things he holds most dear. “I finally don’t have to pick which life I want to commit to, my faith or my country,” Toor, 26, said in an interview. “I can b

  • U.S. successfully flight tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon -Pentagon

    The United States has tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, marking the first successful test of the class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said on Monday. The test took place as the United States and its global rivals quicken their pace to build hypersonic weapons - the next generation of arms that rob adversaries of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms. In July, Russia said it had successfully tested a Tsirkon(Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, a weapon President Vladimir Putin has touted as part of a new generation of missile systems without equal in the world.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago Pals Aimed To 'Monetize' Veterans Medical Records, House Probe Finds

    The inexperienced trio operated as a shadow administration in the Department of Veterans Affairs to pursue personal interests, says a joint House investigation.

  • Sikorsky celebrates the delivery of its first Connecticut-made high-tech heavy lift helicopter to the US Marines

    Sikorsky Aircraft gave a send-off Friday to its first Connecticut-built CH-53K heavy lift helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony suitable for the massive high-tech aircraft. Nearly 100 executives and employees of the Lockheed Martin Corp. helicopter manufacturer and others celebrated in an aircraft hangar at Sikorsky’s Stratford headquarters, with the helicopter — 99 feet long and ...

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Police, soldiers bring lethal skill to militia campaigns against US government

    Militia members associated with the Three Percenters movement conducting a military drill in Flovilla, Ga., in 2016, days after Trump's election. After his 2020 defeat, Three Percenters were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty ImageThousands of police and soldiers – people professionally trained in the use of violence and familiar with military protocols – are part of an extremist effort to undermine the U.S. government and subvert

  • John Oliver Paints A Picture Of Life If Trump Was Still President

    "I know things are bleak right now, but ... this is technically the better timeline."

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • Fighter pilot from the Marine Corps' first F-35C squadron says the stealth jet is making US aircraft carriers more lethal

    "The jet brings a lot of capability to the Marine Corps and to the Navy," Maj. Mark Dion told Insider.

  • She Bought Her Dream Home. Then a 'Sovereign Citizen' Changed the Locks.

    The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the cute Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark, New Jersey. Bearing a golden seal, in aureate legalistic language, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender rights to claim her new house as his own. She dismissed the letters as a hoax. And so it was with surprise that Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon as a police SWAT team negotiated with a man who had br

  • Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

    BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II.Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after 16 years of rule by Merkel's conservative bloc, and it could lay the groundwork for a more ambitious European Union.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

    Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran, accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action. In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security. “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said.

  • GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tucker Carlson is correct about white nationalist 'replacement' conspiracy theory and called ADL racist

    Carlson said the theory, promoted by violent extremists, is "the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries."