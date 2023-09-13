North Korea launches ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan

South Korea's military has said North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.

Source: АР citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea and the Japanese Coast Guard

Details: The news agency said that the launch took place on Wednesday, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin, while the international community is concerned about a potential arms deal that could facilitate Moscow's military actions against Ukraine.

AP adds that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately say how far the missile flew.

Japan's coast guard, citing Tokyo's Defence Ministry, said the missile had probably landed but still urged vessels off the Japanese coast to watch out for "falling objects".

