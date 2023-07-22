North Korea launches cruise missiles; U.S. seeks location of soldier who ran across border

North Korea fired cruise missiles into the sea west of the Korean peninsula Saturday as the United States tries to locate a serviceman who ran from South Korea to the North earlier this week. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

July 22 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several cruise missiles into sea west of the Korean peninsula Saturday, according to the South Korean military.

Two days earlier, North Korea advised that the presence of U.S. carriers and submarines near South Korea could meet its criteria for nuclear strikes.

"The military security situation in the area of the Korean peninsula, which has undergone a fundamental change due to the reckless military moved of the U.S. and its followers, more clearly indicates what mission the nuclear weapons of the [North Korean military] should carry out," North Korean defense minister Kang Sun Nam said.

The latest launches follow the launch of two North Korean cruise missiles Wednesday, shortly after a U.S. nuclear armed submarine surfaced near South Korea.

The latest launches come as the United States is trying to determine the location of a serviceman who ran across the demarcation line between South and North Korea earlier this week.

Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King was reportedly laughing as he ran across the border, and is believed to be captured by the North.

"We're still doing everything we can to try to find out his whereabouts, his well-being and condition," National Security Agency spokesman John Kirby said.