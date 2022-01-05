North Korea launches first ballistic missile in 2 months

Axios
·1 min read

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, its first launch in roughly two months, according to AP.

Why it matters: The provocation is a signal that North Korea does not intend to rejoin denuclearization talks.

  • South Korea's military said it believes the missile was fired from North Korea’s Jagang province and landed in its eastern waters.

The big picture: The country and its dictator, Kim Jong-un, had been relatively quiet throughout the Biden administration, but Tuesday's launch could indicate that behavior is changing.

  • The country hasn't tested a nuclear weapon or intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017, though it has continued to rebuff talks proposed by the Biden administration, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.

Go deeper: President Moon Jae-in: End to Korean War agreed to "in principle"

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the missile was launched on Wednesday in North Korea, not Tuesday.

    Before Donald Trump canceled his planned Jan. 6 press conference, several key allies — including hardline Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — made clear they thought it was a bad idea to invite the national media to Mar-a-Lago to mark the deadly riot.Why it matters: Trump would have inevitably used his press conference Thursday to portray the rioters as political prisoners, whitewash their actions that day and lie about a "stolen election."Get market news worthy of yo