North Korea launches first ICBM in months

North Korea launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in months on Wednesday, just days after it accused the United States of violating its airspace.

The missile was fired around 10 a.m. local time and flew 620 miles and a maximum altitude of 3,730 miles before it landed in water between Japan and the Korean peninsula, officials from South Korean and Japanese said. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile flew for 74 minutes, which is the longest time recorded by any weapon launched by North Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were attending the NATO summit as North Korea launched its missile, and Yoon called for an emergency meeting over the launch Wednesday morning.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Monday that Pyongyang’s warplanes forced a U.S. spy plane to retreat over its waters.

She said that while North Korea “will not take a direct counteraction against the U.S. forces’ acts of espionage outside the economic water zone of the DPRK side,” there would be “clear and resolute actions” if the U.S. sent another plane again.

North Korea has ramped up its warnings against the U.S. and South Korea about joint military drills conducted by them that recently restarted.

This launch comes after North Korea tested another ICBM in April, one that was harder-to-detect than other previous ICBM launches. The Associated Press reported that this second-launch was likely another test of the Hwasong-18 ICBM it tested in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.