1

North Korea launches ICBM towards Japan day after firing 23 missiles near South Korea; US condemns 'violation'

Lawrence Richard
·3 min read

North Korea fired several missiles into the Pacific Ocean near Japan on Thursday, including at least one intercontinental ballistic missile, South Korean officials said.

"This morning, our military detected the firing of one long-range ballistic missile from Sunan area in Pyongyang toward East Sea, and two short-range ballistic missiles from Kaechon in South Pyongan Province toward the East Sea," said Kim Joon-rak, South Korea's Chief Of Public Affairs In Joint Chief Of Staff, during a news conference in Seoul, Reuters reported.

The United States swiftly condemned the launch in a pair of statements from the White House and the State Department.

"The President and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners," said National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson. "The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies."

NORTH KOREA FIRES MISSILE OVER JAPAN, TRIGGERING EMERGENCY WARNINGS

"The United States condemns the DPRK’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, referring to North Korea by its officially recognized name: the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Price also said the continued launches point to negligence by North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un to follow international laws.

"This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and demonstrates the threat the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to its neighbors, the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime," he said.

Ned Price speaking at a news conference
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department, March 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Price added: "This action underscores the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK related UN Security Council resolutions, which are intended to prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilizing tests."

The Thursday launches come the day after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles on Wednesday, a single-day record.

Japanese officials said the ICBM may have failed during the flight and broke up over the Sea of Japan before hitting its intended target, correcting a previous statement by the Japanese administration that the ICBM flew directly over Japan.

The failed ICBM launch would be the latest failure for North Korea, which has remained unable to successfully develop a nuclear-capable missile system.

NORTH KOREA WARNS OF 'MORE POWERFUL' RESPONSE TO JOINT US-SOUTH KOREA MILITARY DRILLS

The U.S. also discouraged North Korea from any further launches, including a potential seventh nuclear test, which Price said would be a "dangerous, reckless, destabilizing act."

"Together, with the international community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," the statement read. "Our commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad."

The volatile launch prompted the Japanese government to issue evacuation and shelter-in-place orders Thursday morning, according to Reuters.

North Korea blamed Wednesday's launches on the U.S. and alleged "grave military provocations." They also came hours after North Korea said it would use nuclear weapons against the U.S. and South Korea to force them to "pay the most horrible price in history."

One of Wednesday’s missiles landed particularly close to South Korea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin over the launches.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change: Kilimanjaro's and Africa's last glaciers to go by 2050, says UN

    Many iconic glaciers will melt regardless of the world's actions to combat climate change, the UN says.

  • Lead cop on Gabby Petito 911 call accused of domestic violence himself

    A Utah woman claims she received death threats from a former police chief who resigned and later played a role in the Moab stop of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

  • Pumpkins and sweet potatoes can help with blood pressure, blood sugar and cancer risk

    In South Florida, the leaves don’t turn orange but the entrance to the supermarket is bursting with color. Pumpkins are everywhere, backed by sweet potatoes and butternut squash.

  • I've been going to Disney World for over 25 years. Here are the 8 best places to grab alcoholic drinks.

    As an annual passholder who's been visiting for more than two decades, I've tried my fair share of wine and cocktails at the Orlando theme parks.

  • Conscripts from Chuvashia launch protest because Putin didn't pay them

    More than 100 conscripts from Russia's Chuvash Republic have taken part in a protest in Ulyanov Oblast because they have not received payments promised by Russian president Vladimir Putin. The protesters have already been "pacified" by riot police and Russian National Guard officers.

  • James Corden accused of stealing Noel Fielding joke in resurfaced tweet after telling Ricky Gervais bit

    A 2017 tweet in which comedian Noel Fielding claimed James Corden had appropriated one of his stand-up bits resurfaced Tuesday after the host admitted he accidentally told a Ricky Gervais joke.

  • Man sexually assaults woman putting groceries in her car, Oklahoma police say

    “The man bear hugged the victim and thrust himself against her multiple times in a sexual nature while pinning her inside the vehicle,” police said.

  • Former US ambassador says Putin using a nuke would spell 'the end of the Russian military'

    The Western reaction to a Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine would be so heavy that it would end Russia's military, former ambassador Kurt Volker said.

  • Wiretap unraveled Middlesex County inmate’s copycat murder plot: court documents

    Kenneth Saal allegedly plotted with another inmate to kill a random woman with a screwdriver or scissors

  • S. Koreans ashamed over safety failures in Halloween tragedy

    When Kim Kap Soo watched live broadcasts of the harrowing Halloween party crush that killed more than 150 people in Seoul last weekend, there was shock and sadness — but also the embarrassed realization that this wasn't the first time he'd seen South Korea suffer a devastating disaster as a result of official incompetence and safety failures. The crowd crush Saturday in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, has caused an outpouring of public sympathy toward the dead, mostly in their 20s and 30s, and demands for accountability for the tragedy. Similar crowd crushes have happened in other developed countries in recent years, but the death counts there were much smaller than in Itaewon, where 156 people died and 187 were injured.

  • Insurers stare at up to $60 billion hit from Hurricane Ian, AIG chief Zaffino says

    The forecast from one of the world's biggest commercial insurers is in line with existing projections. Risk modeling firm Verisk said last month it expected insurance losses in the range of $42 billion to $57 billion. At $85 billion in insurance losses on an inflation-adjusted basis, Hurricane Katrina is the biggest natural catastrophe loss in U.S. history, Zaffino said.

  • North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM

    North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile.

  • G7 foreign ministers set to grapple with Ukraine war, China

    Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies will grapple with the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing economic clout and aims on Taiwan and Iran’s treatment of anti-government protesters when they open two days of talks in Germany this week. Meeting in the western German city of Munster, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will take stock of the situation in Ukraine nearly a year after they first banded together to warn Russia of “massive consequences” if it went ahead with plans to invade the former Soviet republic that some believed were exaggerated at the time.

  • Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Falls Through

    Real estate on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. MGM Resorts International MGM sold Mirage to Hard Rock International for $1 billion and paid $1.625 billion to buy Cosmopolitan. Essentially, $1 billion has become the bare minimum to buy/build a modern Las Vegas Strip resort/casino and that makes any property on the Strip incredibly valuable.

  • Cities seek to control camping amid growing homeless crisis

    The tents proliferating on sidewalks in downtown and residential neighborhoods across Portland, Oregon, are fueling a debate that's playing out in cities nationwide as the homelessness crisis in the U.S. explodes: Should camping be banned anywhere except in sanctioned sites? Republican-led states including Texas and Missouri have passed laws in the past couple years prohibiting street camping while diverting money from affordable housing projects to short-term shelter solutions. Now, after decades of struggling to tackle homelessness, some progressive West Coast cities are considering similar plans.

  • NFL trade deadline: Jaguars reportedly trade for suspended WR Calvin Ridley

    The Jaguars sent two draft picks that could be worth as much as a 2023 fifth and a 2024 second.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Truce agreed

    Both sides agree to stop their conflict which has led to a humanitarian crisis and warnings of a famine.

  • ‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

    GettyRussia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We cons

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully operating in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while occupiers have personnel problems

    The Russian invaders are looking for someone to fill vacant positions in their illegal "government" in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Wednesday, 2 November Quote: "According to the updated information, as a result of the successful actions of the defence forces units in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over the previous days, the occupiers brought about 100 seriously wounded [soldiers -ed.

  • Kim Jong Un Inches Closer to All-Out War Than Ever Before

    KCNA via ReutersThey’re playing war games on both sides of the North-South line between the two Koreas, coming close to the real thing but stopping short of killing their enemies.First there were the U.S. and South Korean warplanes, more than 240 of them led by F-35s configured for both their air forces, then the North Korean warnings of retribution, followed by volley after volley of North Korean missile and cannon shots.North Korean gunners kept up the beat Thursday, launching an intercontinen