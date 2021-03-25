North Korea launches "likely" ballistic missiles, official says

David Martin
·1 min read

North Korea on Thursday fired two projectiles that are "most likely" short range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, a U.S. official said. 

A short range ballistic missile launch would be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, marking a slight ratcheting up from last weekend's launch of two short range cruise missiles, which are not banned by sanctions, according to a U.S. official. 

Over the weekend, North Korea launched two cruise missiles west into the Yellow Sea in the first known weapons test during the Biden administration. 

Senior officials from the Biden administration called the weekend launch "normal" activity.

The launches come just after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the region in the first overseas trip conducted by the Biden administration. 

Blinken confirmed that the Biden administration has been reaching out to Pyongyang since mid-February but has not received a response. A senior administration official said there had been "no active dialogue" with North Korea despite "multiple attempts" by the U.S. to engage with them over the past year during both the Biden and the Trump administrations.

Senior officials said Tuesday that the administration was in the final stages of a North Korea policy review and that the weekend launches did not close the door for dialogue between the two countries.

Eleanor Watson contributed reporting.

Report: America has forgotten how to forgive as more people fall victim to so-called "cancel culture"

Biden welcomes women's soccer players to White House to mark Equal Pay Day

Southern states brace for another tornado outbreak

Recommended Stories

  • 5 questions we'd like to ask Biden at his first presser

    President Biden will hold a presser Thursday afternoon. Why it matters: It is Biden's first formal news conference of his presidency. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFive questions we'd like to ask Biden:Do you take some responsibility for inadvertently fueling the hopes of migrants now trying to enter the U.S. without permission, and where do you see the line between leading with humanity and securing the nation's borders?You've pledged to seek common ground with Republicans and Democrats, but bottom line: Do you now support fully ending the legislative filibuster if it could enable you to pass voting rights protections and gun control measures that won't happen otherwise?How will the IRS tax Bitcoin if used as a medium of exchange, as Elon Musk is suggesting by accepting Bitcoin for Teslas?Do you stand by your past comments that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a "thug" and Russian President Vladimir Putin's a "killer?" And what's your red line on China when it comes to Taiwan: If they invade, will we attack?You committed this week to elevate more Asian American Pacific Islanders to high-level positions in your administration. Why did it take the tragic shooting in Atlanta and an ultimatum by two Asian American lawmakers to yield such a commitment?More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Engage Russia but remain "clear-eyed" while doing so, Blinken tells NATO

    The West must engage with Russia to promote mutual interests but remain "very clear-eyed", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, at the Biden administration's first cabinet-level meeting with the NATO alliance scorned by Donald Trump. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to resume dialogue through a council that has not met for two years, arguing that even a difficult relationship needed to be managed to reduce risks. Blinken, the first top U.S. official to visit NATO since Biden took office in January, charmed allies with a conciliatory tone, after four years when Trump portrayed the Western military alliance as outdated, and castigated members for spending too little on defence.

  • 6-year-old Wake County boy who died was hit by truck, NC Highway Patrol says

    The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.

  • Beijing’s European sanctions are also a bid to control who tells the China story

    Beijing blacklisted researchers in response to EU sanctions on Chinese officials for the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, throwing the future of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment into doubt.

  • Canada says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, but adds blood clot warning

    Health Canada said it has not received any reports of these blood clots to date. Canada, which is using AstraZeneca doses manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, has received 500,000 Covishield doses and expects to get 1.5 million more by May.

  • Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action

    A specialist London court will this week re-consider allowing an historic 14 billion pound ($19 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed, which could entitle adults in Britain to about 300 pounds each if successful. Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges that Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly 16 years, hopes the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) will certify the case after the UK Supreme Court overruled objections to it proceeding in December. A two-day court hearing will kick off on Thursday and will determine the fate of Britain's first mass consumer claim -- and clarify the rules for a string of other competition class actions that have stalled in its wake.

  • Brazil becomes 2nd nation to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

    Brazil topped 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, becoming the second country to do so amid a spike in infections that has seen the South American country report record death tolls in recent days. The United States reached the grim milestone on Dec. 14, but has a larger population than Brazil. On Wednesday, Brazil's health ministry reported 2,009 daily COVID-19 deaths, bringing its pandemic total to 300,685.

  • Driver dies after overnight crash near downtown Columbia, police say

    After the car ran off the road and hit a tree, the driver was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to Columbia police.

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • Massive container ship is wedged sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking all shipping traffic

    A massive container ship that got stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal on Tuesday morning was still blocking all shipping traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways Wednesday, The Associated Press reports, citing satellite data. The MV Ever Given, owned by Japan's Shoei Kisen and operated by operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Group, appears to have its protruding bow wedged under one bank of the canal and its stern nearly touching the other one. The Ever Given is one of the world's largest cargo ships, almost 200 feet wide and a quarter mile (400 meters) long. "It can move more than 20,000 containers and is taller than the Empire State Building if turned upright," The Wall Street Journal reports. So, the #SuezCanal is blocked... Massive container ship EVER GIVEN stuck in the most awkward way possible. Ongoing for hours. Every tug Egypt could spare appear to be trying to pull it free. Vessel tracker: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/08w4qpPqln — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021 Leth Agencies, a service provider for the Suez Canal, said about 42 northbound vessels and 64 southbound ships are sitting idle, waiting for the blockade to be cleared. "There are ships ahead and behind us as far as you can see," Manolis Kritikos, a mechanic at one tanker, told the Journal. Julianne Cona posted a photo to Instagram of the Ever Given from aboard one of those idle ships, the MV Denver. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17) It isn't clear what happened to the Ever Given. Evergreen blamed strong winds for the ship's mishap, but shipping logistics company GAC said the Ever Given suffered "a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction." The 120-mile Suez Canal, opened in 1869, is a vital shipping route for oil, natural gas, and containers of manufactured goods traveling from Asia to Europe and vice versa. The Suez Canal Authority says about 19,000 vessels passed through the canal in 2020, representing about 10 percent of the world's trade. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementWould Boulder's assault weapons ban really have made a difference?

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Trump supporters allegedly involved in Capitol insurrection sent surge in donations after his electoral defeat

    Former president’s supporters charged in Capitol insurrection increased donations to his campaign by 75 per cent in the weeks after the November election

  • Lauren Boebert sends fundraising email saying ‘hell no’ to gun control after mass shooting in her state

    ‘Please help me stand up to the radical gun-grabbing left,’ representative’s email reportedly reads

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues