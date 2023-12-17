North Korea launches missile after U.S. sub arrives in South Korea

This photo provided on April 14 by the North Korean government, shows what it says is the test-launch of Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile a day earlier at an undisclosed location, North Korea. Photo courtesy of the Office of the North Korean Government Press Service

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea has fired a long range missile in response to the arrival of a U.S. submarine in South Korea, condemning the vessel's arrival as a show of force and a "preview of nuclear war."

The missile launch Sunday coincided with the 12th anniversary of the death of leader Kim Jong-il. It flew toward North Korea's east coast and fell into the sea after traveling about 350 miles , according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The launch followed warnings from South Korea and Japan that the North has been preparing to test-fire nuclear weapons, including one of its most high-tech and long range intercontinental ballistic missiles. The launch also violates United Nations protocol, Korean officials said.

"North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch is a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution, which prohibits the use of ballistic missile technology and scientific and technological cooperation," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Pyongyang defends its nuclear arsenal and any launches as exercising its sovereign right to self defense.

Less than an hour after the launch, state media carried a statement from the defense ministry in Pyongyang criticizing "military gangsters" in the United States and South Korea for upping tensions with "displays of force" and plans for nuclear war.

The nuclear submarine USS Missouri arrived in the South Korean port city of Busan on Sunday raising tensions in the region, and the ire of military officials in Pyongyang.

"The armed forces of the DPRK will thoroughly neutralize the U.S. and its vassal forces' attempt to ignite a nuclear war and thus reliably ensure peace and security in the Korean peninsula," a statement from Pyongyang said, using the initials of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The statement also referenced the U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group meeting late last week as part of efforts by the United States and its allies to step up planning efforts and increase shows of military force as a warning to North Korea.

The missile launch was detected immediately by the United States, Japan and South Korea, who cooperate to monitor military and other threatening activity in the region, according to a statement from Seoul. It added that real-time missile information on such launches will be available before the end of the year.

By the time Sunday's launch was announced, Seoul reported the missile already has fallen into the ocean, outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to broadcaster NTV.

North Korea's latest provocation comes amid heightened tensions after Pyongyang recently scrapped a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement designed to reduce conflict and prevent accidental clashes along the border.

Seoul had partially suspended its participation in the pact in protest of the North's successful launch of its first military spy satellite Nov. 21.

North Korea's last launch, on Nov. 22, failed, according to the joint chiefs.