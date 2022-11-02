North Korea launches more missiles near South Korea, prompting retaliation testing
At least 17 missiles were fired by North Korea, according to South Korea who retaliated with their own missile testing.
A siren blares on South Korean news channel warning of missile strikes as North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea, including one that landed less than 40 miles off South Korea's coast.Source: YTN
The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Beijing on Friday. Over the past few years, the EU has passed a series of defensive measures designed to better control investment from state-owned foreign players, including from China, to ensure rival powers do not gain more political leverage over the bloc.
Russia will once again allow Kyiv to export grain from the Black Sea under a program first brokered by the United Nations in July.
A monument to Empress Catherine the Great of Russia and her companions, also known as monument to the founders of Odesa, has been dressed up as an executioner, Ukrainian activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko said on the Telegram messenger on Nov. 2.
Graydon Young was the first so-called Oath Keeper to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and the second group member to testify for federal prosecutors at the trial under a cooperation agreement.
Nearly a quarter of people said they were stressed out about paying for their Thanksgiving meal, a Morning Consult report found.
South Korea launched at least three test missiles on Wednesday after North Korea fired off at least 17 missiles. The barrage of fire comes after NoKo threatened to use nuclear weapons.
Tensions are rising overseas between North and South Korea. North Korea launched over 20 missiles, including one that landed off South Korea's coast for the first time. Liz Palmer reports how South Korea responded.
The flu arrived earlier this season and the CDC reports that flu-related hospitalizations haven’t been this high since 2009
The president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, has declared that the mobilisation in Russia has been completed, but he claims that he does not know whether a separate decree is required to this effect.
This follows intelligence reports that Pyongyang is preparing for its first nuclear test in five years.
Britain on Monday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying such a step would change the nature of the conflict. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also urged Russia not to impede grain exports, and said that "increasingly desperate statements" from the Kremlin were designed to distract from its faltering war effort. Putin has said that Russia hasn't talked about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying instead that Kyiv could create and detonate a "dirty bomb".
The US is concerned that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine in response to a series of setbacks and huge casualties.
U.S. sponsors applying to bring Venezuelans into the United States under a new program are receiving approvals in hours or days, a lightning-fast pace that could soon fill up available spaces in the program, according to U.S. sponsors and advocates. Some sponsors are U.S.-based relatives of Venezuelans eager to flee political and economic turmoil back home.