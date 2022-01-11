North Korea launches second missile test in less than a week

The White House condemned North Korea for its second ballistic missile test in less than a week, calling it a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. CBS News' Tina Kraus reports and CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins CBSN to discuss how the test could affect peace negotiations between North and South Korea.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gigantic water snake climbs onto family dock to sunbathe

    Water snakes can grow to 1.5m (4.5 feet) in length. They are often confused with venomous rattlesnakes and cottonmouths. Snakes strike fear in the hearts of many, even though they are beneficial to our own existence. Perhaps it is the fear of the venomous snakes that could potentially cause us illness, or worse. Perhaps it is more rooted in the common fear of snakes that is the second most common fear in the world. It is helpful to at least understand which of the snakes pose a threat and which do not. Unprovoked attacks by snakes are rare and most of these are caused by an accidental close encounter that makes the snake react in self defence. Another common cause for mishap is when snakes are handled irresponsibly. This common northern water snake has similar markings as Massassauga rattlensnakes and cotton mouths. They are often mistaken for the more dangerous varieties. Water snakes swim beneath the water, able to hold their breath and completely submerge while hunting or moving in the water. Rattlesnakes keep their head above water when they swim. Watersnakes prey on fish, frogs, and other small animals along the shore. Although they can inflict a painful bite, they are not capable of seriously harming a human. Even the bite of a Massassauga rattlesnake, Canada's only venomous snake, is not powerful enough to cause life threatening symptoms for most humans. These snake make a loud buzzing sound when threatened and people and animals often have ample opportunity to avoid a regrettable encounter. Understanding snakes and their benefit to us is an important step in avoiding a problem with them, and preventing unfounded fear. Without them, rodent populations would go unchecked and we would have serious problems with parasites and other illness. Rodents are also an extreme problem for farmers, causing crop damage and increased costs.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • 1990s diplomacy colors Russia's demands in U.S., NATO talks

    Reproduced from Wall Street Journal; Map: Axios VisualsRussian officials drew their talking points for Monday's meeting with U.S. officials in Geneva from a draft Kremlin treaty proposal that would force NATO to withdraw forces to its 1997 borders.Why it matters: The question of whether NATO could expand to the east, which Russia has viewed as an existential threat, is at the heart of this week's security talks. Under the Russian request, the alliance would turn back the clock to 1997, before Po

  • 'Let's stick with the facts': A federal judge rebuked Trump's lawyer's claim that he urged his supporters to be peaceful on January 6

    Judge Amit Mehta said there was no doubt there were "threats" and "intimidation" on January 6 and added that he wasn't "interested" in "whataboutism."

  • Ukraine ready to take decisions to end war at new four-way summit -president

    KYIV/PARIS (Reuters) -Ukraine is ready to take the necessary decisions to end the war in its eastern Donbass region at a new summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. "It is time to agree on an end to the conflict, and we are ready for the necessary decisions during a new summit of the leaders of the four countries," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

  • House GOP candidate calls for Texas-wide ban on Chinese students

    A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd-rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."

  • Argentina protests Iranian suspect at Nicaragua event

    The presence of a senior Iranian official at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president has angered Argentina, which alleges the official was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” because of the attack.

  • Why the US cares about what happens in Kazakhstan – 5 questions answered by former ambassador

    A military patrol detains a protester in Kazakhstan. Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)Violent unrest in Kazakhstan sparked by rising gas prices led the central Asian nation’s leader to impose a severe crackdown and call in Russian troops to quell protests – moves that have led to concern from Western countries, including the U.S. Responding to the deaths of scores of civilians, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to rescind the “shoot-to

  • Europe, U.S. struggle to appear united against Russia as divisions form over Ukraine

    With the threat of war looming over Ukraine, the West hopes high-level talks the United States and NATO will have next week with Russia will avert a conflict.

  • Judge questions Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" in Capitol riot lawsuits

    A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Russian intervention in Kazakh civil unrest viewed as potentially shifting Putin calculus on Ukraine

    ‘I think it will deter [Russia's] ability to wage a major conflict in Ukraine,’ says House Republican Mark Green of Tennessee.

  • Arizona Senate President Karen Fann's failings are worse than the woeful Cyber Ninjas'

    The incompetence of the Cyber Ninjas is not only matched, but exceeded, by Karen Fann, the Republican Arizona Senate president who hired them.

  • China hopes to expand East African rail network and develop ports

    China is proposing a grand infrastructure plan for the Horn of Africa that would involve expanding the two major railroads and developing ports on the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. Under the proposals, announced during last week's visit by China's foreign minister Wang Yi, the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway in Kenya will be extended to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and eventually to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Meanwhile the line linking the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa with Djibouti would be exte

  • Pacific may be most likely to see 'strategic surprise' -U.S. policymaker Campbell

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pacific may well be the part of the world most likely to see "strategic surprise," the U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday, in comments apparently referring to possible Chinese ambitions to establish Pacific-island bases. Campbell told Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies the United States has "enormous moral, strategic, historical interests" in the Pacific, but had not done enough to assist the region, unlike countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

  • US, Russia talks end with 'no progress': Here's what you need to know

    U.S. and Russian officials held over seven hours of talks Monday, but the two sides did not negotiate or appear any closer to a resolution over heightened fears that Russia will attack its neighbor Ukraine. In dueling press conferences after the talks, the top U.S. and Russian diplomats said their meetings were constructive, as they now move on to a second round at NATO's headquarters on Wednesday. Whether that sets the stage for genuine negotiations, or whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking a pretext for war, remains unclear, as Russia pushes to reclaim its Soviet sphere of influence and present its clearest, most fundamental challenge to European security in three decades.

  • Newsom Includes Health Coverage for All Illegal Immigrants in New Budget Proposal

    California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a budget proposal that would include expanding the state's Medi-Cal health coverage to all low-income illegal immigrants in the state.

  • McCarthy plans to oust Schiff, Swalwell and Omar from committees if GOP takes House

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday he plans to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees if Republicans retake the House majority.Why it matters: McCarthy's comments offer a preview of the scorched-earth tactics Republicans may adopt if they win back control of Congress in 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.McCarthy has long said the removals of Reps. Marjorie