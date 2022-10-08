North Korea launches two more ballistic missiles

5
Julia Shapero
·1 min read

North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles on Saturday, according to South Korean authorities, marking the country’s seventh round of weapons tests in the last two weeks.

The two short-range ballistic missiles were fired in the direction of North Korea’s eastern waters just before 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The latest launch came just hours after the United States and South Korea completed another round of joint military drills.

The U.S. and South Korea had initially conducted joint missile drills on Tuesday, after North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Monday. The launch prompted Japanese officials to tell citizens to seek shelter.

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier was also sent to the Sea of Japan following Monday’s launch. The aircraft carrier participated in the latest wargames with South Korea on Friday and Saturday.

The Biden administration additionally announced new sanctions on Friday that took aim at North Korea’s weapons supply network, sanctioning two individuals and three entities for exporting petroleum to North Korea.

Following Saturday’s launch, the Japanese prime minister’s office instructed officials to gather and analyze information about the launch and quickly and accurately inform the public about it, as well as to ensure the safety of assets including aircraft and ships and “take all possible measures for precaution.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Satanism, Freemasonry Become Election Topics in Religious Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s presidential race took a bizarre turn this week as leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro were targeted on social media by false claims of Satanism, Freemasonry -- and even cannibalism.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Wo

  • NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia, says German defense minister

    NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency quoted German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht as saying on Oct. 8.

  • Japan, U.S. conduct joint drill involving aircraft carrier -Japan govt

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the United States are conducting a joint military drill involving U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in areas around Japan in light of North Korea's continued missile launches, Japan's Defense Ministry said on Saturday. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the direction of Japan.

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles after series of recent launches

    TOKYO (Reuters) -North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, authorities in neighbouring countries said, the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days that added to widespread alarm in Washington and its allies in Tokyo and Seoul. Both missiles reached an altitude of 100 km (60 miles) and covered a range of 350 km, Japan's state minister of defence, Toshiro Ino, told reporters. Both fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, and authorities were looking into what kind of missiles were launched, including the possibility that they were submarine-launched ballistic missiles, he said.

  • North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea border, triggering drills

    The US, South Korea, and Japan have ramped up military drills after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan and flew warplanes near South Korea.

  • Record $47 Billion Nigerian Budget Stretches Belief With Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria unveiled a record spending plan that hinges on a massive increase in oil output and the fastest growth Africa’s largest economy has seen in almost a decade, targets that analysts said are too upbeat.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatB

  • ‘Vote them all out’: Idaho Abortion Rights holds Women’s March rally at Capitol in Boise

    Touching on the treatment of women in the U.S. and Iran, and the well-being of Native Americans ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day, activists call on Idahoans to make their voices heard.

  • Here's What Has Happened in Iran Since the Death of Mahsa Amini

    Rights groups say the protests have led to hundreds of arrests, including numerous journalists, and violence against protesters

  • 2 killed as demonstrations around Iran enter 4th week

    Anti-government demonstrations erupted Saturday in several locations across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. The protests erupted Sept. 17, after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who had died in the custody of Iran's feared morality police. Amini had been detained for an alleged violation of strict Islamic dress codes for women.

  • Truss’s Approval Rating Plumbs New Lows After Party Conference

    (Bloomberg) -- Little more than a month into the job, Liz Truss has the lowest approval rating of any UK prime minister since Opinium began conducting polls.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsHer personal ap

  • Strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increases to 14 people

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 21:04 The number of casualties of the Russian attack on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia on 6 October has increased to 14 people. Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram Quote: "Bad news keeps coming to us from the place where the rubble of buildings that were damaged by yesterday's attack is being removed.

  • The Iranian People's 100-Year Struggle for Freedom

    After several revolutions in the last century Iranians know that revolutions can only succeed if the world Is watching

  • Putin orders Russias FSB to protect Crimean Bridge

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 19:58 Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred on the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation the authority to protect the Crimean Bridge, where an explosion occurred on the morning of 8 October.

  • How did we forget about the first Koreatown in America, right here in Riverside County?

    Students at the University of California, Riverside, uncovered the history of Pachappa Camp.

  • California farmers turn to growing agave amid drought

    As drought conditions affect crops, farmers in California are turning to growing agave. The plant, traditionally grown in Mexico and used for making tequila, is able to grow with nearly no water, although it does take time before it is ready to harvest. KOVR reporter Elizabeth Klinge has more.

  • US, UK hold drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures

    The U.S. Navy held a joint drone drill with the United Kingdom on Friday in the Persian Gulf, testing the same unmanned surveillance ships that Iran twice has seized in recent months in the Middle East. The exercise comes as the U.S. Navy separately told commercial shippers in the wider Mideast that it would continue using drones in the region and warned against interfering with their operations. The drone drill — and the American pledge to keep sailing them — also comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran on the seas remain high amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as protests sweep the Islamic Republic.

  • The best Nordstrom Rack Columbus Day deals include designer discounts on Marc Jacobs, Vince Camuto and more

    The Columbus Day sale at Nordstrom Rack is going strong this weekend!

  • Intelligence announces numerous arrests of military personnel in Moscow

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 17:47 According to Ukrainian Intelligence, numerous arrests of servicemen have started in Moscow, with traffic in the city centre blocked, although Russian media are failing to report this.

  • Putin wants new ‘grand bargain’ with the West, says Turkish official

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to have a new “grand bargain” between Russia and the West, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told CNN on Oct. 8.

  • Donald Trump seeks to withhold two folders seized at Mar-a-Lago

    The former US president is trying to exclude a specific set of seized documents from an inquiry into his handling of government records