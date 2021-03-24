North Korea launches two unidentified projectiles into East Sea

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
The South Korean military said North Korea fired at least two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Thursday local time, according to AP.

Driving the news: The latest test comes one day after news broke that the North had tested a short-range cruise missile system last weekend, though U.S. officials described that test as “normal military activity."

Context: The latest tests come as nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled and after North Korean rebuffed the Biden administration's attempts to restart negotiations.

  • Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned the U.S. to "refrain from causing a stink" if "it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years" last week, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were visiting South Korea and Japan.

The big picture: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference Thursday North Korea fired two ballistic missiles, which fell outside of Japan's territory, according to Reuters.

  • Suga added the launches pose a threat to the security and peace in the region.

  • Officials in the U.S. and South Korea said the projectiles are suspected to be ballistic missiles, which are banned under United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the country’s nuclear and missile activities.

Editor's note: This story is developing. Please check back for details.

