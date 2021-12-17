North Korea marks 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
People bow during a three-minute silence to mark the 10th death anniversary of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il
People bow during a three-minute silence to mark the 10th death anniversary of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il
Rosie Essa thought she’d catch a last-minute movie with her sister when she hopped into her SUV and headed down the Gates Mills, Ohio streets to the theater. Rosie — a nurse married to a successful emergency room doctor — had what some might consider the ideal life: financial security, a large family home, two beautiful children, and plans for a third baby. But Rosie would never make it to the movies that day. The 38-year-old mom of two suddenly began driving erratically, hit another car in a mi
Amazon worker Leslie Campbell said she believes she would've been fired for missing work because of the tornadoes if Dave Clark didn't see her tweet.
Adam Jenne, 38, was booted off the flight at Fort Lauderdale after challenging face mask mandates.
Officials say the primary suspect Anthony Robinson, who faces up to 95 years behind bars, targeted multiple Asian women daily and prosecutors were stunned by what he admitted.
More than 100 former NBA players gave their thoughts on who they think the best player in the league is today, who will be the best in five years, and more.
Max Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, played a vital role in the race but Bottas failed to support Hamilton
"We expect more arrests to be made," the brother of student-athlete Cole Hagan, said. "But things are moving in the right direction and we're grateful for that."
InstagramA 42-year-old Hollywood wannabe has reportedly been arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the mysterious deaths of a 24-year-old Instagram model and her friend.Brandt Osborn, who originally hails from Staten Island, was one of three men arrested Wednesday over the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday. David Pearce, 37, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were identified as the other two men ta
During her first in-person biology lab on campus, the professor asked the class to find an object and swab it for bacteria. Most students wiped their desks and phones. Sawsan Ahmed reached into her backpack and pulled out her white teddy bear, Ben.
The Jaguars might have hoped Urban Meyer would be the next Jimmy Johnson. Instead, he turned out to be a massive college-to-NFL coaching flop.
Nick Saban weighed in on Deion Sanders and Jackson State landing Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit.
And Dan Bongino then blasts Rivera for "backstabbing" the former president
Michael Thomas reacts to Jaguars firing his old college coach Urban Meyer
The model wore an all-black look to the "Late Night With Seth Meyers" show. The outfit that included a lace blazer over a coordinating catsuit, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. She finished the look with a lace face mask that matched her jumpsuit and strappy black sandals.
Insider's reporter expected Aspen to be expensive, but she didn't realize how much that would affect everyday things like coffee shops and dog food.
The actress recalls the time her Hervé Léger dress "split from the bottom to the top" as she was getting ready to attend the British Independent Film Awards
Now that the Jaguars have fired Urban Meyer, who should they hire to replace him? We have a few qualified candidates in mind.
Everything from the only legit 10-minute meal I've ever loved, to the ultimate hack for cooking perfect salmon every single time.View Entire Post ›
Would Domantas Sabonis be a good fit on the Phoenix Suns? The team has been linked to the Indiana Pacers star in NBA trade speculation.
"I woke up in the night with a bad feeling, got out of bed, and found my brother sleeping with my wife."View Entire Post ›