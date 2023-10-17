North Korea may have cooperated with Hamas, could use tactics to attack South Korea, Seoul says

South Korea believes that North Korea may have sold weapons to Hamas militants and cooperated with them in other military spheres, local outlet Yonhap reported on Oct. 17, citing a representative of Seoul's military.

In future, the north may use Hamas-like attack tactics to surprise South Korea, the military source said.

Yonhap said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff made this assessment after analyzing the unprecedented Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, when the militants fired more than 5,000 rockets to overwhelm Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

Radio Free Asia previously reported on the alleged use of North Korean weapons by Hamas militants, citing a video showing one of the fighters holding what looks like an F-7 rocket launcher made in the DPRK.

The military official said the F-7s, a type of fragmentation rocket, appears to be another name for RPG-7s produced in North Korea, but did not specify whether they were provided to Hamas directly by Pyongyang or with the help of other countries.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff assumed that the 122mm artillery shells found near the Israeli border were taken from North Korea, given that they were marked Bang-122 — the same as the ammunition used in DPRK artillery attacks.

The official emphasized that this may indicate that North Korea continues to export various weapons to Middle Eastern countries and armed groups.

Pyongyang denies allegations that Hamas used its weapons in the attack on Israel, calling it "groundless and false rumor," saying that these statements are part of an attempt by the United States to "divert the blame for the conflict from itself."

In December 2016, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un reportedly publicly led a paragliding demonstration targeting the then-South Korean president's residence. The DPRK could have passed on infiltration tactics to Hamas.

Having learned lessons from the conflict in the Middle East, the JCS pledged to increase U.S. coordination to effectively use surveillance assets to detect "unusual signs" from the DPRK and strengthen defensive capabilities against its long-range artillery and drone strikes.

Earlier, the United States, South Korea, and Japan set up a trilateral hotline, which was another sign of their cooperation amid military threats from North Korea and China's activity.

War in Israel — What is Known

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. From the early morning, the Palestinian militant group Hamas repeatedly targeted the country with thousands of rockets and missiles. Armed Hamas militants then invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages.

Over 1,300 people have lost their lives in recent attacks by Hamas. Around 200 are thought to have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants on Oct. 7, and video evidence shows some of the hostages have since been murdered. So far, seven Ukrainians have been reported dead due to the fighting. Six more are missing, and six have been reported injured.

It was revealed on Oct. 8 that Palestinian militants may have killed approximately 260 people on Oct 7 at an electronic music festival near the Kibbutz Re’im, 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. Efforts are currently underway to identify the bodies of the murdered festivalgoers.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, striking the Gaza Strip. During the night of Oct. 8, Israel announced the restoration of control over the majority of the populated areas that had been penetrated by Palestinian militants.

Palestinian authorities say at least 2,329 people have been killed and another 9,714 injured in Gaza due to Israeli retaliatory attacks, U.S. television channel ABC has reported.

Israel’s Cabinet has declared a state of war for the first time since 1973, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that the war will be long and challenging.

The Israeli defense minister ordered a siege of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 9. In his address to the nation, Netanyahu said that Hamas militants would be destroyed after their “atrocities,” kidnappings, and murders of children and women.

Hamas and other enemies of Israel “will pay a price they will remember for decades to come,” he said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine