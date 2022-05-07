North Korea May Have Fired Ballistic Missile, Japan Says

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile on Saturday, the Japan Coast Guard said in an email notice.

Most Read from Bloomberg

South Korea separately said North Korea launched an unidentified projectile off its east coast, Yonhap reported.

North Korea Keeps Missile Flurry Coming Ahead of Biden’s Visit

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday that flew about 780 kilometers (480 miles) into space before falling into the sea, according to South Korea.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.