North Korea’s ‘only openly gay defector’ finds love

Julie Yoonnyung Lee - BBC Korean
·10 min read
Jang
Jang

Jang Yeong-jin's remarkable story as North Korea's only openly gay defector was covered by the international media after he published his autobiography. Now, almost a quarter of a century after fleeing the country, he tells the BBC that he plans to marry his American boyfriend.

Jang Yeong-jin had never found women attractive. But it wasn't until his wedding night, aged 27, that this made his life difficult.

Jang felt intensely uncomfortable. "I couldn't lay a finger on my wife," he recalls. Although the couple did eventually consummate their marriage, sex was rare. Four years later - his wife still not pregnant - one of Jang's brothers began to quiz him. Jang admitted he had never been aroused by the opposite sex, and his brother promptly sent him to a doctor.

"I went to so many hospitals in North Korea because we thought that I had some sort of physical problem."

It never occurred to Jang, or his family, that there could be another reason for his lack of interest.

Medical tests

"There is no concept of homosexuality in North Korea," he says. If someone is seen running to greet another same sex friend, it's assumed that's just because they have such a close friendship. In fact adults of the same sex often hold hands in the street, he says. "North Korea is a totalitarian society - we have lots of communal life so it's normal for us."

Jang now thinks his experience of being misunderstood was by no means unique.

At one point, Jang was admitted to hospital for a month of tests and got to know some of the other patients. "I figured out many of them had a similar experience to me - people who could not feel anything towards women."

But articulating, or exploring, what it was they did feel, was likely to have been impossible without a frame of reference.

"In North Korea, if a man says he doesn't like a woman, people [just] think he's unwell."

One man Jang had served with in the military visited him several times after they were discharged. He confided that his wedding night, too, had been a disaster - he couldn't bring himself to even hold his wife's hand.

"I think he was also someone like me," reflects Jang.

Park Jeong-Won, a law professor at Seoul's Kookmin University, says that he is not aware of any explicit North Korean law against gay and lesbian relationships. But he adds that the state's laws against extramarital relations and breaching social mores would probably be co-opted into prosecuting any gay sexual act.

Jang
Jang

Another academic in Seoul, Kim Seok-hyang, has interviewed dozens of defectors on the subject, and says not one of them had even heard of the concept.

"When I asked them about homosexuality, they didn't catch on quickly so I had to explain it to every single person," Kim, professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Women's University, says.

The defectors all told her they were certain that anyone found exploring same-sex relationships would be ostracised at the very least, possibly even executed.

Jang was released from hospital with a clean bill of health - all the medical tests set in motion by his brother's intervention showed there was nothing physically wrong.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

But his wife remained extremely unhappy.

"I thought: 'I should let this person go. We should find a way to be happy for each other,''' Jang says.

So Jang filed for divorce. But this process is not straightforward in North Korea. Permission needs to be granted by the courts, and they prioritise the family unit, says law professor Park Jeong-Won. They will only authorise a split if the union is seen to threaten the country's ideology, he says.

Jang began to realise he had only one option left - to leave North Korea altogether. This would automatically void their union and allow his wife to remarry.

But the final catalyst for his defection was a visit from Jang's best friend, a man called Seoncheol. They had grown up together in their northern hometown of Chongjin. The two had always been close, sharing a bed on boyhood sleepovers. But as they had got older, Jang's feelings for Seoncheol had intensified.

"I really liked Seoncheol so much. I still see him in my dreams."

From time to time Seoncheol would come to dinner, and on one particular evening Jang, concerned that it had got late, persuaded Seoncheol to stay over. A few hours later, Jang found himself creeping out of his own bed and in beside Seoncheol. He was devastated when his sleeping friend didn't so much as stir.

"I don't know what I wanted from him exactly - maybe I just wanted him to hug me tight," says Jang.

But the moment crystallised his feeling that his life in North Korea had come to an end.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Jang arrived in South Korea in April 1997 by crawling across the mine-strewn de-militarized zone (DMZ) that divides the two nations, after his initial route left him stranded in China. Crossing the DMZ is so risky and rare that his escape made headlines in the South.

North Korea de-militarized zone
Jang escaped across the heavily fortified DMZ

The atmosphere in Seoul was a world away from the isolationist North, but even here he baffled officials. Every defector who arrives from the North undergoes several weeks of compulsory grilling by the South Korean national intelligence service (NIS) - to check they are not spying for the North. But Jang was questioned for more than five months, having initially baulked at explaining the real reason why he defected. When he finally admitted he was simply not attracted to his wife, he was allowed to stay - but once again was sent to a doctor.

"The [NIS] official told me that there should be a reason to dislike women."

Even in the South at that time, there was little public awareness of different sexual orientations. A few doctors recommended he seek psychological help - advice he ignored.

And then in the spring of 1998, 13 months after he first arrived in South Korea, Jang opened a magazine to read the write-up of an interview he had given about his defection across the DMZ. He turned the page to discover an article about gay men coming out, with a scene from an American film showing two men kissing in bed.

Newspaper
Jang's risky defection route made headlines in the South

Finally it dawned on Jang that he, too, was gay.

"When I saw that, I knew right away that I was this kind of person. That's why I couldn't like women."

The revelation transformed Jang's life, and he became a regular at Seoul's gay bars.

But a few years later, this new world exposed Jang to devastating fraud. In 2004, the owner of Jang's favourite bar introduced him to a local air steward. They dated for three months and Jang fell in love. The air steward urged Jang to move in, but explained that as he lived with his stepfather they would first need to buy a bigger home. Jang moved out of his own rental and gave him all 90m won ($81,669) of his hard-won savings and all his belongings.

Jang never saw the man again. He went to the police station every day for 15 days until the police told him he should give up.

Jang says it never occurred to him that he could be cheated in this way.

"In North Korea, we live a very controlled life, so if I said I was duped by someone, the party would track him down and punish him hard."

Jang fell ill and had to be hospitalised for a month, which he now thinks was triggered by stress. This meant he lost his job in a factory and was now penniless, homeless and unemployed, in a social climate which has proved a tough welcome for North Koreans.

As he slowly rebuilt his life, taking a job as a cleaner and painstakingly saving enough money to rent a new home, he began to spend his free time writing.

As a boy, he had once won first place in a writing contest, but it had been a requirement that students only wrote in praise of the North Korean regime. Now, finally, Jang could write whatever he wanted. His autobiography A Mark of Red Honor was published in 2015.

But it took a long time for Jang to risk dating again. And then last year, at the age of 62, Jang met Korean-American restaurant owner Min-su on a dating site. Just four months later, he was on his way to the nation he once knew only as "the country of wolves" - Pyongyang's derogatory term for the US.

But when Jang saw Min-su waiting for him in the arrivals hall, his heart sank. Min-su was in shorts and cap, and Jang was not impressed.

"Seeing how he dressed, I assumed he was an ill-mannered and blunt man," Jang says.

Jang
Jang

The coronavirus lockdown gave the pair the space to get to know each other properly, with picnics and drinking wine in Min-Su's home state of North Virginia.

"The more I got to know this man, the more I could see that he had a very good character. Although he is eight years younger than me, he is the kind of person who likes to care for others first."

After about two months Min-su decided to propose.

Jang is now in the process of finalising documents to prove his first marriage in North Korea is over, and they hope to marry later this year.

"I always felt fearful, sad and lonely when I lived alone. I am a very introverted and sensitive person, but he is an optimistic man, so we are good for each other," he says.

Jang and his fiance
Jang and his fiance

But despite his new-found happiness, Jang remains haunted by the impact his defection had on his family. Several of his relatives were banished to a remote village in the freezing north, a brutally familiar fate for those whose family members are perceived to have been disloyal to the regime. Six of his relatives died from hunger and illness, including his mother and four of his siblings.

Jang says the only way he can cope with the guilt is by committing his thoughts to pen and paper.

"Whenever I think of my family, it is too painful for me, so I decided to write. I believe that is now the only way that I can make it up to them.

But he is comforted that his decision to leave North Korea gave his wife new opportunities. He has heard that she has remarried.

"I always thought she was very talented, so I feel so happy for her."

And he says he is looking forward to expanding his horizons once the coronavirus lockdown eases and wants to visit Washington - half an hour's drive away - with Min-Su.

"I heard that there are many gay bars there. I want to go to those bars with him."

In the meantime, he says he is enjoying the serenity of the suburbs, which he describes as like being in a "fairytale".

We have given Min-su an assumed name, at his request

Recommended Stories

  • Boston researchers report delayed skin reaction to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Some side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are well-known, but now, there are reports of a skin rash at the injection site and the timing of it might be confusing.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Miami Beach declares spring break emergency

    The city will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • Miami Beach Freaks Out Over Massive Spring Break Crowds, Declares State of Emergency

    Joe Raedle/GettyThe city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency Saturday as huge, rowdy crowds of spring breakers wreaked havoc in the streets.Authorities will enforce an 8 p.m. curfew each night beginning Saturday, and major roads into the city will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. but for one lane. Tourists are not being asked to leave, rather to stay at their hotels after hours.Universities throughout the country have canceled the usual weeklong spring holiday, but academic obligations have not stopped students from hitting vacation spots, especially in Florida where coronavirus precautions are more lax than in other states.8th and Ocean #SouthBeach pic.twitter.com/yRV4yVSKu0— Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) March 20, 2021 Crowds of hundreds of partygoers have turned violent in recent days, brawling in the streets with the use of restaurants’ outdoor dining tables and chairs. A fight that started Thursday night at a restaurant on Ocean Drive, a popular party boulevard, ended in multiple arrests and anti-riot countermeasures from police, including firing pepper balls into the mob.A 29-year-old Miami Beach resident told The Daily Beast, “Time and time again during this pandemic, tourists are ruining everything.”Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a Saturday press conference, “I love that this is a beautiful place, that people come here to gather and enjoy our weather and our beaches. But right now, it has become too challenging in the tourism industry to continue that way.”Gelber speculated that spring breakers have hit the destination city harder than usual because “there are very few places in the country that are open.”Spring Break Sends Late-Night Miami Club Scene Over the EdgeThe Clevelander hotel, a well-known destination on Ocean Drive, announced Saturday that it would close its restaurant and bar until March 24 as a safety precaution, though it would pay employees’ salaries throughout.“Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area,” a statement from the Clevelander read.How forceful crowds will be in their demands to party and how aggressive police will be in implementing the restrictions remains to be seen. Hotel staff who spoke to The Daily Beast were skeptical that any safety measures would control the revelers.“That is going to start trouble, isn’t it? 8 p.m. That’s never going to happen. That is just wild,” Patty, an employee at the Starlite Hotel on Ocean Drive, told The Daily Beast on Saturday.A 32-year-old Miami resident likewise scoffed at the emergency measures.“Honestly, closing down Miami Beach means nothing. People are just going to flock to Brickle and Wynwood. People just need to go,” he said.The tourists have locals staying home for a wide variety of reasons—the coronavirus, violence, and more mundane problems like road congestion. “I haven’t seen traffic this bad in years. It’s like Ultra traffic but worse,” another resident said, referring to the annual electronic music festival. “I am scared to walk down the street honestly.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Why Europe's AstraZeneca vaccine fumble could be bad news for the U.S.

    The confusing episode over AstraZeneca inoculations, which were temporarily suspended in Germany and other European countries, may have a ripple effect, clouding the vaccination issue not just for EU citizens but for at least some Americans.

  • Party’s over: Miami Beach closing causeways, imposing spring break South Beach curfew

    Frustrated and concerned by overwhelming spring break crowds that have overrun the city’s entertainment district, the city of Miami Beach on Saturday all but shut down the party by imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach and shortly after closing down the causeways into the city to visiting traffic.

  • Facebook stock jumped more than 4% after Mark Zuckerberg said Apple's privacy update will help the social media giant

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he thinks that Facebook may be in a "stronger position" as Apple rolls out its iOS 14 update.

  • Ted Cruz falsely claimed Democrats want to give 'illegal aliens' and 'child molesters' the right to vote during a leaked invite-only call with GOP state lawmakers

    The call happened during the ongoing battle over voting rights, with GOP lawmakers in key states introducing bills to restrict voting.

  • Man who discovered world's only prehistoric underwater cave paintings breaks silence on Paris rivalry

    When French diver Henri Cosquer stumbled upon the world's only prehistoric cave paintings reached from under the sea in 1991 off Marseille, some Parisian experts laughed off his claims of caveman penguin art as Provence hyperbole. Those claims turned out to be entirely true and saw the Cosquer Cave - whose entrance lies 37 metres (120ft) under the waves - hailed France’s “undersea Lascaux”. Now Mr Cosquer, in his 70s, is about to have the last laugh as an exact copy of the fabulous discovery that bears his name will soon open to the public in Marseille. Experts around France are putting the finishing touches to a perfect facsimile of the Cosquer Cave - the only one in the world with an entrance below present-day sea level where cave art has been preserved from the flooding that occurred when the seas rose after the end of the last Ice Age. The original contains a bestiary of 500 drawings of 11 different species, including horses, bison, aurochs, ibex, chamois, saiga antelope, red and megaloceros deer and a cave lion. However, unique to the cave are sea animals including penguins, auks, seals and jellyfish-like creatures. The cave also contains a depiction of what some have dubbed the first prehistoric murder, showing a human with a seal's head shot through by a spear.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches them, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Man arrested after taking daughter into zoo elephant habitat

    A father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals. The man bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat for Asian and African elephants Friday afternoon, zoo spokesman Andrew James said. A witness video provided to NBC San Diego shows a man dropping the child as they flee the enclosure as a trumpeting elephant charged at them.

  • LeBron James injures right ankle during Lakers' loss to Hawks

    LeBron James injured his right ankle during the second quarter of the Lakers' 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.

  • Dear White People: Black people don’t need your ‘sorry’ — we need action

    Last week, we saw some of this play out when The Talk host Sharon Osbourne got into a heated conversation with her co-host Sheryl Underwood about a tweet she posted in support of her friend Piers Morgan. Morgan, who has had a nasty track record for being openly racist, said some really awful things about Meghan Markle. Instead of using her platform to challenge her friend, Osbourne tweeted that she stood by him, noting that Morgan is being paid to give his opinion and that he’s simply just “speaking his truth.”

  • SAS ordered to start disrupting Russian meddling around the world

    SAS soldiers will be told to disrupt Russian meddling around the world as part of a major shake up of defence priorities. The SAS and other units in the Special Forces Group will likely work alongside MI6 to conduct covert surveillance operations against Russian spies and military units. Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the chief of the general staff, told The Telegraph that special forces will be tasked with tackling “hostile state actors”. The move comes ahead of the publication of the Defence Command Paper, the MoD’s contribution to the Government’s Integrated Review of foreign, defence, security and development policy, which will be published on Monday. Writing for the The Telegraph, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that Britain must reinvent its armed forces for the 21st century as the threat it faces "has changed beyond recognition" in 30 years. He says: “Our enemies have infinitely more options. Encryption, precision, and information operations complicate the threat picture. “We find ourselves constantly confronted in the 'grey zone', that limbo land between peace and war. So conflict prevention is more critical than ever.” In what will be seen as a modern day Battle of the Atlantic, the Royal Navy will deploy a ‘spy ship’ to stop Russian submarines sabotaging Britain's internet by damaging undersea cables. Due in service by 2024, the Multi Role Ocean Surveillance ship (MROSS) will help protect critical national infrastructure such as undersea cables which carry trillions of dollars of financial transfers each day and transmit 97 per cent of the world’s global communications.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.