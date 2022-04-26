North Korea parades its biggest missile
A military parade Monday night marked the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army (April 26)
One of the weapons showcased at the brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square was North Korea’s biggest and newest ICBM, the Hwasong-17.
IMAGES North Korea's state broadcaster shows images of a vast military parade for the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces. Leader Kim Jong Un said at the parade the country will rapidly accelerate the development of its nuclear arsenal, state media reported.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea staged a widely anticipated nighttime military parade on Monday, a South Korean military source said, marking the anniversary of its army's founding with a display expected to include the nuclear-armed country's latest weapons. Thousands of troops have been practicing for weeks, commercial satellite imagery showed, and the parade comes after North Korea resumed testing of its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) last month for the first time since 2017. South Korea's Yonhap news agency earlier reported that North Korea was conducting the parade after sundown, citing unnamed military sources.
STORY: North Korea is set to beef up its nuclear arsenal. That's what leader Kim Jong Un announced as Pyongyang marked the founding anniversary of its military with a massive parade, according to state media.Pyongyang's news agency KCNA said Tuesday the parade featured North Korea's largest known intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17, while a state newspaper released images of various weapons being paraded through waving crowds.The Hwasong-17 was test fired for the first time last month, but South Korean officials believe efforts to conduct a full test ended in an explosion over the city of Pyongyang.North Korea has stepped up its weapons tests and displays of military power as denuclearization talks with the U.S. stalled and South Korea prepares to swear in its newly-elected conservative president.U.S. and South Korean officials say there are signs of new construction at North Korea's only known nuclear test site, which has been officially shuttered since 2018, suggesting Pyongyang is set to resume testing nuclear weapons.According to KCNA, Kim said the main mission behind the North's nuclear force is to deter war, but that other uses may apply.North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are banned by the UN Security Council, which has imposed sanctions on the country.During a visit to Seoul last week, the U.S. envoy to North Korea, Sung Kim, said the allies would "respond responsibly and decisively to provocative behavior" -- but emphasized his willingness to engage with North Korea "anywhere without any conditions."North Korea has said it remains open to diplomacy, but has rejected Washington's overtures as insincere, calling its sanctions and military drills with the South "hostile policies."
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to accelerate the development of nuclear weapons and threatened to use them if provoked in a speech he delivered at a military parade that featured powerful missiles capable of targeting the country's rivals, state media reported Tuesday. Kim's remarks suggest he will continue provocative weapons tests in a pressure campaign aimed at wresting concessions from the United States and its allies. The parade Monday night marked the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army — the backbone of the Kim family’s authoritarian rule — and was held as the country's economy is battered by pandemic-related difficulties, punishing U.S.-led sanctions and its own mismanagement.
North Korea's leader spoke at a military parade which also saw banned missiles displayed.
