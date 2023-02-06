North Korea party meeting set to discuss 'urgent' food issue

11
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has scheduled a major political conference to discuss the “urgent task” of improving its agricultural sector, a possible sign of worsening food insecurity as the country's economic isolation deepens amid a defiant nuclear weapons push.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Monday that members of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Politburo met on Saturday and agreed to hold a larger plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee in late February to review strategies on agriculture and set new goals. It said the Politburo members acknowledged a “a turning point is needed to dynamically promote the radical change in agricultural development.”

“It is a very important and urgent task to establish the correct strategy for the development of agriculture and take relevant measures for the immediate farming … to promote the overall development of socialist construction,” the KCNA said.

The Politburo meeting came amid indications that the country was preparing to stage a massive military parade in Pyongyang, possibly this week, to glorify the rule of leader Kim Jong Un and his growing collection of nuclear-capable weapons, which he has aggressively pushed to expand despite limited resources and economic decay.

Although not unprecedented, it’s uncommon for North Korea to hold two different party plenaries in a span of two months. It’s also rare for North Korea to call a plenary meeting over a single agenda, this time agriculture, South Korean Unification Ministry spokesperson Koo Byoungsam said in a briefing.

“The government will closely watch North Korea’s food situation and internal trends,” said Koo. He said South Korea estimates that North Korean food production fell by about 4% in 2022 to 4.5 million tons.

Following the collapse of nuclear negotiations with the United States in 2019, Kim declared to strengthen his nuclear weapons and missile program against “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure and urged his nation to stay resilient in the struggle for economic self-reliance.

But the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed further shock on North Korea’s already broken economy, by forcing the nation to shield its poor healthcare system with strict border controls that choked off trade with China, its main ally and economic lifeline. The country was also hit with devastating typhoons and floods in 2020 that decimated crops.

In a study published on the North Korea-focused 38 North website last month, analyst Lucas Rengifo-Keller said food insecurity in North Korea is likely at its worst since the country's 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands of people.

It’s difficult to establish an accurate assessment of North Korea’s humanitarian needs considering the closed nature of its regime and the poor quality of the limited statistics it discloses. But North Korea’s grain balance estimates issued by U.N. agencies and outside governments as well as possibly sharp increases in rice and corn prices observed by NGOs and media indicate that “country’s food supply has probably failed to satisfy minimum human needs,” Rengifo-Keller wrote.

Russia’s war on Ukraine likely worsened the situation by driving up global prices of food, energy and fertilizer, on which North Korea’s agricultural production is heavily dependent.

“Put simply, North Korea teeters on the brink of famine,” Rengifo-Keller said.

The Workers’ Party’s Central Committee also held a plenary meeting in December, when Kim doubled down on his nuclear ambitions by calling an “exponential increase” of nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nukes targeting rival South Korea and the development of more powerful long-range missiles designed to reach the U.S. mainland. Party members also during the meeting identified key economic projects for 2023, highlighted by agricultural and construction activities.

Recommended Stories

  • Strange unprecedented vortex spotted around the sun's north pole

    A huge filament of solar plasma has broken off the sun's surface and is circling its north pole like a vortex of powerful winds, but scientists have no clue what caused it.

  • Ukraine will not use new US long-range projectiles to attack Russia Defence Minister

    Ukraine will not use the long-range weapons pledged by the USA to launch attacks on the territory of Russia. Source: Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, at a press conference on Sunday, 5 February, as reported by European Pravda, with reference to Reuters "We always make an official declaration to our partners that we will not use the weapons provided by our foreign partners to launch attacks on Russian territory.

  • Zelenskyy signs documents about people found to have Russian citizenship

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed documents regarding people who were found to have Russian citizenship. Source: President's evening speech Quote: "Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor.

  • China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon

    Dado Ruvic via ReutersAs the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Lau

  • Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore

    "These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.

  • Don't shoot at Chinese spy balloon, South Carolina sheriff warns: 'What goes up will come down'

    The York County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina warned civilians not to shoot at the Chinese spy balloon as it was spotted overhead Saturday morning.

  • Asian stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears

    Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Wall Street wilted Friday after official data showed U.S. employers hired twice as many people in January as the previous month.

  • Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska

    A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport. After the plane lost the use of one of its engines about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) west of Lincoln, the pilot turned around.

  • China Weather Bureau Shake-Up Draws Scrutiny After Balloon Furor

    (Bloomberg) -- China replaced its national weather chief just after the US revealed the balloon was flying over its territory, fueling speculation that the move was connected to Beijing’s claim it was a climate research vehicle.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonMagnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes in TurkeyUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About

  • Russia's Medvedev says more U.S. weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'

    "All of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv's rule will burn," journalist Nadana Fridrikhson quoted him as saying in a written interview with her. Fridrikhson asked Medvedev, who as deputy chairman of the Security Council has become one of Russia's most hawkish pro-war figures since its invasion of Ukraine, whether the use of longer-range weapons might force Russia to negotiate with Kyiv.

  • Police were ‘justified’ in killing man as ‘act of self-defense,’ Hamilton Co. prosecutor says

    The Hamilton County prosecutor will not file any charges against the police officers responsible for killing a man after an incident in January.

  • Doomsday clock advances to 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to apocalypse it's ever been

    Humanity faces greater existential threats than it did during the Cold War, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists

  • Idaho Satanists plan 'gender affirmation ritual' to protest ban on surgeries for children: 'I praise myself'

    The Satanic Temple plans to oppose a proposed Idaho bill that would prohibit sex-change surgery and drugs for minors by holding a ritual at the state Capitol.

  • Madison, Mendham, Delbarton, Chatham reach MCT boys basketball final four

    The semifinals will be on Feb. 11 at County College of Morris. The final is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

  • Portugal to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, PM says

    Portugal will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Saturday, without specifying how many will be shipped. Costa added that Portugal is in talks with Germany to obtain parts needed for the repair of a number of inoperable Leopard tanks in Portugal's inventory of the weapon. "We are currently working to be able to dispense some of our tanks," Costa told Lusa news agency during a trip to the Central African Republic.

  • US aid to Ukraine could be the next victim of Kevin McCarthy's pact with far-right Republicans

    An emboldened GOP fringe threatens the US's military aid to Ukraine at critical moment. Putin couldn't ask for more, a diplomat told Insider.

  • Woj: Brooklyn Nets ‘preferred’ Dallas Mavericks’ trade package over Lakers’ offer

    The Nets preferred the Mavericks' trade package over the Lakers could handle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

  • Japan needs stable, sustained inflation, govt executive says

    Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara on Sunday stressed the need to achieve an economy where inflation rises stably and sustainably, when asked whether the next central bank governor should maintain ultra-easy monetary policy. "What's important is to create economic conditions where prices rise stably and sustainably," Kihara told a television programme. Kihara also said the government was ready to "respond flexibly as needed," when asked whether additional steps could be taken to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and raw material costs.

  • Venezuela Condemns US for Shooting Down Chinese Balloon

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela condemned what it called an “attack by the United States against an unmanned civilian aircraft of Chinese origin,” taking a clear side in the growing international dispute after a similar balloon was reported over Latin America.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonMagnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes in TurkeyUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWha

  • Garland leads hot-shooting Cavs to 122-103 win over Pacers

    Darius Garland scored 24 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers made 15 3-pointers Sunday in a 122-103 rout of the Indiana Pacers. All five starters scored in double figures for the Cavaliers, who shot 52.3% percent from the field, including 15 of 37 (40.5%) from long range, to complement a top-ranked defense that held Indiana to 43.5% shooting. Jarrett Allen contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds, Evan Mobley had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell added 19 points and six assists for the Cavs.