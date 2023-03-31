North Korea plans trading Russia weapons for food, National Security Council says

1
Timothy Nerozzi
·2 min read

North Korea is seeking to make a deal with Russia exchanging its glut of weaponry for much-needed food supplies, according to U.S. security officials.

National Security Council (NSC) coordinator John Kirby made the assertion Thursday during a press conference.

"We remain concerned that North Korea will provide further support to Russia's military operations against Ukraine," Kirby said. "As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Korea."

He continued, "We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions."

The alleged arms deal may be coordinated by a notorious Slovakian arms dealer, Ashot Mkrtychev, Kirby claimed.

The NSC will continue monitoring the relationship between the two countries, warning that evidence of an arms deal could lead to an international incident.

"Any arms deal between North Korea and Russia would directly violate a series of U.N. Security Council resolutions. We've taken note of North Korea's recent statements that they will not provide or sell arms to Russia, and we are continuing to monitor this closely," Kirby said at the Thursday press conference.

Crimea
Participants dressed in military uniform stand in front of a banner with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a patriotic flash mob marking the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in Yalta.

He added, "We are going to continue to identify, expose and counter Russian attempts to acquire military equipment from North Korea or from any other state that is prepared to support its war in Ukraine."

North Korea revealed new, smaller nuclear warheads on Tuesday as a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group docked in South Korea.

North Korean Kim Jong Un calls for nuclear weapon materials development
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday ordered his country to ramp up production of "weapon-grade nuclear materials."

The unveiling of the weapons, called Hwasan-31s, show potential progress by the North in creating warheads that are strong, yet small enough to place on intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching American shores, experts told Reuters.

Images released by North Korea showed Kim Jong Un viewing the weaponry at an undisclosed location.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.

