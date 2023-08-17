North Korea preparing ICBM tests and spy satellite launch: South Korea intel

North Korea is reportedly preparing intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests and a spy satellite launch, according to South Korea’s intelligence service.

Over the last few months, North Korea has conducted numerous missile tests.

The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to resume weapons testing in response to joint U.S.-South Korean military drills slated to begin next week and the upcoming summit of the U.S., South Korea and Japan scheduled for Friday.

The intelligence agency said it had detected unusual activity at North Korean facilities, according to Yoo Sang-bum, one of the lawmakers who attended the intelligence briefing. One of the facilities produces solid-fueled ICBMs, and a separate one deals with liquid-fueled ICBMs, according to the intelligence.

North Korea may also try to launch a spy satellite later this month or early next month to commemorate the country’s 75th anniversary Sept. 9, the NIS said, noting that the country has already been testing engines to use for the launch.

This would be the country’s second attempt at a spy satellite launch this year. Its first attempt crashed into the ocean after liftoff in May.

North Korea has ramped up its warnings against the U.S. and South Korea about joint military drills that were recently restarted.

The country launched its first ICBM in months in July, after it tested another ICBM in April, one that was harder to detect than previous missiles.

The Associated Press contributed.

