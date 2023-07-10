North Korea is priming the next generation of weapons makers

Kim Jong-un, right, and daughter, Ju-ae, inspect a missile launch in Pyongyang - Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

North Korea is ordering children to collect scrap metal that can be used in weapons manufacturing.

It comes as the regime steps up efforts to train the next generation to build the country’s ballistic missiles arsenal, expanding science classes to help develop arms technology.

Defectors told the Wall Street Journal that the push to involve children in the nation’s technological and weapons advances now starts in kindergarten, where infants were learning about computers and robots as part of a wider push to prepare them for future weapons programmes.

Leader Kim Jong-un’s focus on technology likely had the ulterior motive to persuade children to believe rockets will protect them and distract them from taboo concepts like freedom or capitalism, Nam Bada, director of People for Successful Corean Reunification, a group helping North Korean defectors told the paper.

Children have long been indoctrinated from a formative age to view the Kim family as deities and the United States and its allies as the enemy.

North Koreans are led to believe that missiles will keep them safe - KCNA

In a letter addressed to a meeting of the Korean Children’s Union, a political organisation linked to the ruling Workers Party, last December, Kim urged them to nurture their “hatred” for America and help the military build weapons to face its enemies.

“Something you comrades must not forget for a single second is that even today, the American bastards and their stooges are looking for any opportunity to destroy your homes and steal your hopes,” Kim reportedly wrote, in a translation by NK News from state media.

In earlier remarks about youth military activities last year, the authoritarian leader said party loyalty should be forged in young students by forcing them through “trials” like working in construction sites and taking part in military drills.

Defectors have previously reported that children have been pushed to collect and donate scrap metal and materials to the military for weapons manufacturing.

Meanwhile, analysts have viewed the now regular appearance of Kim’s young daughter Ju-ae as an effort, in part, to connect the country’s youth with the future of the state’s nuclear weapons programme.

Children in North Korea are being trained to continue the war against America - AP Photo/Cha Song Ho

Ju-ae, believed to be about nine, was first revealed to the world wearing a puffy white jacket and red shoes as she and her father inspected an intercontinental ballistic missile at its test launch in November, cementing the legacy of the next generation of the Kim family with its nuclear weapons programme.

The pursuit of science as a national goal is also being pushed through cartoons on North Korean state that depict the adventures of a racoon, a bear and a cat in an ultramodern fantasy tale with high-speed trains and remote-controlled submarines, reported the WSJ.

For Ju-ae’s peers, who are able to gain a coveted place in schools that cater for the Pyongyang elite, science and technology now appear to be the path to prestige.

For years, educational institutions in the capital have promoted excellence in the arts, music, maths and languages as well as indoctrinating their students in loyalty to the state and animosity towards the perceived enemy trying to destroy it.

Reports suggest that the propaganda aimed at young minds is deepening an already ingrained enmity.

During a visit to the Mangyongdae schoolchildren’s palace by The Telegraph in 2018, Ri Jin-hyang, 12, was already fixed in her views on America. “The US is the country that invaded us,” she said.

