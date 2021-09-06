North Korea promotes general to ruling party's powerful presidium - KCNA

FILE PHOTO: Third enlarged meeting of the political bureau of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has elevated a general long seen as a rising star in the country's powerful military and a major player in its missile programme to a position in the presidium of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) politburo, state media reported on Tuesday.

Pak Jong Chon will also serve as secretary of the WPK Central Committee, KCNA news agency said.

His election to the presidium, one of the most powerful decision-making bodies in North Korea, came after he appeared to face reprimand or demotion in July after leader Kim Jong Un accused officials of causing a "great crisis" with unspecified coronavirus lapses.

North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases of the virus, and never elaborated on what the crises or the lapses were.

In recent years Pak was promoted to a full four-star Army general, led the military as chief of the general staff of the army, and made prominent appearances alongside Kim, including on a famous horse ride up North Korea's sacred Mt. Paektu.

Analysts attributed his rise in part to his role in North Korea's short-range missile development, which surged ahead after Kim suspended long-range ballistic missile tests in 2018 amid talks with the United States.

Pak appears to have replaced Ri Pyong-chol, another powerful general who played a major role in North Korea's ballistic missile programme, on the presidium, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Analysts said the reshuffling in July was the most significant personnel change among the core elite in years, and was seen as a likely warning to them that Kim would hold them accountable and maintain checks on their power.

Rim Kwang-il, who served as head of North Korea's military intelligence agency, was named as chief of the general staff of the army, while army general Jang Jong-nam was elected as the Minister of Social Security, KCNA said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has many investors curious. The stock inspires many headlines, and AMC is a source of frequent discussion on social media sites and discussion forums. AMC stock is up nearly 2,000% in 2021, and it has some people asking themselves if they are missing out on the ride of a lifetime.

  • H2O Hospitality secures $30M Series C to expedite hotel digital transformation

    The pandemic has triggered more demand for contactless and staff-less operations in the hospitality sector, and now H2O Hospitality, the unmanned hotel management company, has closed a $30 million round on the back of that boost. The South Korea and Japan-based startup automates front and backend processes including accommodation reservation, room management and front desk duties, and it will be using the funds to continue expanding its business. The Series C round (equivalent to about 34 billion won) is being led by Kakao Investment and Korea Development Bank (KDB), Gorilla Private Equity, Intervest and NICE Investment also participated.

  • Guinea’s new military leaders seek to tighten power grip after apparent coup

    After putting the West African nation back under military rule for the first time in over a decade, the junta said Guinea's governors were to be replaced by regional commanders. A nightly curfew was put in place, and the country's constitution and National Assembly were both dissolved.

  • Guinea coup leader to form new government in weeks

    Col Mamady Doumbouya says there will be no witch-hunt against former officials.

  • Guinea coup leader promises national government as politicians arrested

    The leaders of a military coup in Guinea promised on Monday to set up a transitional government of national unity after ousting President Alpha Conde and dissolving his cabinet. Sunday's coup, in which Conde and other top politicians were detained or barred from travelling, is the third since April in West and Central Africa, raising concerns about a slide back to military rule in a region that had made strides towards multi-party democracy since the 1990s. The takeover was widely condemned by international powers, placing pressure on the new military leaders to offer a plan beyond the toppling of the old order, and to reassure investors that Guinea's significant ore exports would not be cut.

  • TikTok Star Bryce Hall Won't Be Charged After L.A. Restaurant Fight Last Year: Report

    The incident, in which the social media star was recorded in a physical altercation with a restaurant employee, took place last October

  • 251 medical journals warned world leaders not to wait until COVID-19 is over to address the climate crisis, calling it the 'greatest threat to global public health'

    In a rare joint article, the editors urged politicians to fund climate crisis action as they did with COVID-19, or risk public-health catastrophe.

  • Taiwan scrambles jets against renewed Chinese military activity

    Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday against renewed Chinese military activity, with its defence ministry reporting that 19 aircraft including nuclear-capable bombers had flown into Taiwan's air defence identification zone. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Dachshunds could be left with severe health problems due to ‘cute’ breeding methods

    Dachshunds should not be bred with exaggerated short legs in attempts to make them appear more “cute”, The Kennel Club has warned.

  • US supports 2 Canadians marking 1,000th day in Chinese cells

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that “people are not bargaining chips,” adding the U.S. stands with Canada in calling for the release of two Canadians detained in China for 1,000 days. Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China in what many countries label “hostage politics” after Canada arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2018 on a U.S. extradition request. Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave to an international organization, and Spavor, an entrepreneur, were arrested in apparent retaliation.

  • Kim Jong Un says climate change is crippling North Korea and the country needs an 'urgent' response

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the danger of an "abnormal climate" has been rising in recent years, and called on officials to act.

  • Labor Day luggage sale: Save up to 65 percent on the go-to carry-ons for pilots and flight attendants — only at Amazon!

    These Travelpro suitcases charge your phone — and the discounts will have you flying high.

  • Beware radical Islam and threat of bio-terror attacks, warns Tony Blair

    The security threat posed by radical Islam is of the "first order" and could lead to bio-terror attacks, Tony Blair has warned.

  • Climate disasters will strain our mental health system. It's time to adapt.

    The resonances were eerie as Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, broached Louisiana's coast on Aug. 29, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the same area. "It's very painful to think about another powerful storm like Hurricane Ida making landfall on that anniversary," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said on the eve of Ida's arrival. As residents of the state braced for a battering of wind and water, many were preparing for another assault - the unbearable emotional toll of living

  • Florida man identified as suspect in quadruple homicide, police say

    Bryan Riley, 33, was named in the shooting that left four people dead, including a 3-month-old infant.

  • Japan's July household spending rises less than expected

    Japan's household spending grew less than expected in July as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases hindered consumer activity, throwing broader economic recovery prospects into doubt. Household spending rose 0.7% year-on-year in July, after a revised 4.3% fall in June, government data showed on Tuesday. The modest rise in July was partly due to a sharp contraction in the same month last year, when household spending slumped 7.6% year-on-year as consumers delayed spending on things such as travel and overnight stays due to the health crisis.

  • New Zealand 'very close' to deal for more COVID-19 vaccines

    New Zealand is "very close" to procuring more coronavirus vaccines and a deal could be announced this week, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday, as the country looks to get on top of an outbreak of the Delta variant. The government is in talks with several countries, Hipkins said, but he did not specify when it would make the announcement about a deal. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday eased nationwide curbs, except in the biggest city, Auckland, after daily cases dipped to 20 on Monday from a peak of 85 on Aug. 29.

  • Porsche CEO Says Electric Supercars Will Win Out: Munich Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Munich plays host this week to IAA Mobility, where European automakers and their suppliers are unveiling wares together for the first time since before Covid.When Germany last held such a forum two years ago, it would have seemed odd to promote a car’s ability to shield passengers from viruses. Semiconductors weren’t on the tip of every auto executive’s tongue. Electric vehicles weren’t selling so briskly, and supply chains were functioning just fine.Bloomberg News is speaking wit

  • Chris Paul on James Harden: ‘Can’t nobody score the ball like he can’

    Chris Paul admits that he has never seen a scorer like James Harden before.

  • The South African farm turning flies into food for pets - and maybe people

    A South African company is aiming to take advantage of a new interest in protein-rich insects.