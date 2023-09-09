North Korea ready to sign arms deal with Russia — FT

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un during a meeting in Vladivostok in April 2019

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is ready to conclude an arms deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK newspaper the Financial Times reported on Sept. 8, citing expert assessments.

In the near future, Kim Jong Un is allegedly planning to travel to the Russian city of Vladivostok to meet with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. It is rumored he will travel on his armored train with 20 cars.

The two dictators will discuss the sale of ammunition to Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Experts predict the talks will almost certainly be successful, FT writes.

"It is not yet clear what a deal between North Korea and Russia would entail," the article says.

“Pyongyang could offer ammunition, multiple rocket launchers and short-range ballistic missiles — all of which would help Moscow repel Kyiv’s counter-offensive.”

In return, Moscow can offer grain, oil, and military technology, as well as hard currency as payment.

In addition, it is possible that the Russian Federation could transfer sensitive military technologies to North Korea that could increase threats to its neighbors, particularly South Korea and Japan.

"Russia-North Korea co-operation may extend beyond conventional arms deals and food/energy assistance, possibly to advanced technology for satellites, nuclear-power submarines and ballistic missiles," experts with whom the publication spoke said.

The FT noted that North Korea has faced serious economic consequences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which increases Kim Jong Un's need to sell weapons to Russia.

In July 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang and attended an arms exhibition, which featured, among other things, combat and reconnaissance drones and new locally-produced intercontinental ballistic missiles.

North Korea directly supported Russia's war against Ukraine by vetoing a UN resolution condemning the invasion.

"North Korea, China and Russia have become the new axis of evil, all being states run by dictators and threatening the democratic international order," reads the FT article.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine