North Korea releases pictures from space that it says were taken from its latest missile test

Images that North Korea says were taken from its recent Hwasong-12 missile test. KCNA

North Korea shared photos showing Earth from space, saying they were taken during its missile test.

It was the first time North Korea launched a nuclear-capable missile that big since 2017, Reuters reported.

The US and other nations are worried as North Korea ramps up its missile testing.

North Korea released photos of Earth taken from space, and said they were taken during its recent powerful missile test.

North Korea said on Monday that it had tested a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile over the weekend. It said that missile was capable of reaching the US territory of Guam, the Associated Press reported.

According to Reuters, it was the first time the country had launched a nuclear-capable missile that large since 2017.

North Korea said the images from space were taken by a camera that was on the warhead of the missile.

The photos show the Korean peninsula.

This appears to be North Korea's seventh missile test this month alone.

State media reported that the launch was to check the accuracy of its weapons system.

A senior US official told reporters the US was worried North Korea could be ramping up toward testing nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles, Reuters reported.

Other nations, including neighboring South Korea and Japan, have also condemned the tests, the BBC reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider