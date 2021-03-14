North Korea is reportedly giving the Biden administration the silent treatment

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
It appears President Biden is getting the silent treatment from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

The United States has been reaching out to North Korea to no avail since mid-February, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official provided few details, but said Washington has tried to get Kim's attention through "several channels," including Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations in New York. "To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang," the official told Reuters, adding that it appears there has been no active dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea for more than a year, including the final months of the Trump administration.

Former President Donald Trump met with Kim on three separate occasions, and it appeared the two leaders developed a surprising rapport on a personal level, but their historic talks made little headway in terms of nuclear negotiations, and engagement eventually fizzled. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has kept its North Korea plans mostly under wraps, saying only that a comprehensive policy review is underway. It's unclear how the failed attempts at communication will affect the strategy. Read more at Reuters.

