North Korea reports testing anti-ship missile in Sea of Japan

A picture released by the North Korean State News Agency (KCNA) on 15 February 2024 shows a test firing of the new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. -/KCNA via YNA/dpa

North Korea has successfully conducted a test of new anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan to the west of the Korean Peninsula, state media reported on Thursday.

The reports said that Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un had observed the firing of the Padasuri-6 anti-ship missile on Wednesday and given the order for enhanced military readiness on the isolated state's sea border with South Korea.

The missile is reported to have struck a boat serving as a target in the sea, which lies to the east of the Korean Peninsula and is also known as the East Sea. The North Korean navy is to be equipped with the new missile in future.

Kim simultaneously warned that North Korea would use military force in the event of border violations.

The test of the new weapon took place amid increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. On Wednesday, the South Korean military recorded the launching of several cruise missiles over the open sea by North Korea. No details were provided.

North Korea has recently announced the testing of several strategic cruise missiles aimed at expanding the efficacy of its nuclear arsenal, despite international sanctions imposed on its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

Kim accused South Korea of having its own naval vessels enter North Korean waters under the pretext of preventing illegal fishing.

South Korea was also taking "desperate efforts" to maintain the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed sea border in the Yellow Sea to the west of the Korean Peninsula, he said.

The line was drawn unilaterally after the 1950-53 Korean War and has not been recognized by Pyongyang. The area has frequently been the scene of clashes between the navies of the two sides.

A picture released by the North Korean State News Agency (KCNA) on 15 February 2024 shows a test firing of the new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. -/KCNA via YNA/dpa

A picture released by the North Korean State News Agency (KCNA) on 15 February 2024 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspecting the evaluation test fire of the new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6, to be equipped by the navy, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. -/KCNA via YNA/dpa