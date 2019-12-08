North Korea Says It Conducted ‘Very Important’ Test

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea carried out a “very important test” at its Sohae satellite launch site, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

A state-run defense science institute, which carried out the test on Saturday afternoon, reported its “successful outcome” to the ruling party’s central committee, KCNA said in a statement Sunday, without elaborating on what was conducted.

“The outcome of the important test this time will soon play an important role in changing the DPRK’s strategic status once again,” it said, using the country’s formal name.

