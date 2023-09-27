North Korea plans to expel Travis King, US soldier who ran across the border

North Korea said Wednesday it will expel Pvt. Travis King, the U.S. soldier who drew international attention when he bolted across one of the world's most heavily weaponized borders into the country in July.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said an investigation of King had been completed. It claimed King confessed that "he illegally entered the territory of the Republic out of antipathy toward inhumane abuse and racial discrimination within the U.S. military, and disillusionment with the unequal American society."

The report from North Korea state media did not say when King would be released, or to where. Neither the U.S. State Department nor the U.S. Department of Defense have commented on the announcement.

King ran into the North from South Korea during a tour of the joint security area that separates the two Koreas. It is one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world and divides the Korean Peninsula roughly in half along the cease-fire line between the two nations that has existed since the end of the Korean War in 1953. The Pentagon said in July that King crossed into the North "willfully and without authorization."

King, 23, has connections to Wisconsin. His mother lives in Racine.

When he crossed into the North he was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who had just served a 47-day sentence in a South Korean prison for assault, after he allegedly kicked a South Korean squad car and demaged it, USA TODAY previously reported. He entered the North as he was about to be sent home to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service.

Previous Americans who have been detained in North Korea have not been treated well.

College student Otto Warmbier, for example, was released in a vegetative state in 2017 after spending 17 months in captivity. He died a short while later. His parents said he had been tortured and suffered brain damage. Three Americans detained in North Korea were freed in 2018 when Donald Trump was president.

North Korea is one of the most economically and politically isolated countries in the world. Its military has a variety of ballistic and cruise missiles that it has tested in recent years and threatened the U.S. with. It has also tested nuclear bombs. In recent weeks, North Korea has accused the U.S. of repeatedly violating its airspace.

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have risen as Pyongyang has pushed ahead with tests of nuclear weapons-capable long-range ballistic missiles, and as its leader King Jong Un has appeared to court favor with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he visited in Russia this month. The White House believes that North Korea and Russia are close to completing a secret arms deal for Russia's war in Ukraine.

