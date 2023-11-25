North Korea says Kim Jong Un has examined photos from new spy satellite

State-run media said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un examined photos from the nation's first spy satellite on Friday, just days after it was launched over protests from South Korea and the United States. File Photo by KCNA/UPI

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has examined photos taken of an American carrier by the communist nation's first spy satellite, state media reported Saturday.

Kim surveyed the photos during a visit to the control center of North Korea's National Aerospace Technology Administration on Friday, according to the Pyongyang Times.

Kim "learned in detail about the photos of major target areas in the enemy region, including Mokpho, Gunsan, Phyongthaek, Osan and Seoul, and of various regions in the country," the report said.

Phyongthaek, Kunsan, and Osan all host U.S. military facilities.

The North also claimed to have captured images of the USS Carl Vinson, an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, with technology from the new spy satellite.

Pyongyang announced Wednesday it had launched its first spy satellite. The apparently successful launch followed two failed attempts to place a satellite in orbit earlier this year.

The satellite, dubbed Malligyong-1 took off from a launch site in Tongchang-ri Tuesday at 10:42 p.m. atop a Chollima-1 rocket.

This week's launch prompted strong condemnations from the United States and South Korea, which responded by scrapping parts of the 2018 Comprehensive Military Agreement, an inter-Korean agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions between the nations.

The North in turn announced Thursday it is completely withdrawing from the agreement and would restore "all military measures" in the border area.