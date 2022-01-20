North Korea says it may resume nuclear tests, cites 'hostile' US

·2 min read


North Korea said Wednesday that it was considering resuming nuclear and missile tests, citing a "hostile" United States, according to the country's Korean Central News Agency.

The country had self-imposed a moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missiles, according to a report from Reuters.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) "to discuss and decide immediate work and important policy issues of the Party and the state."

The latter half of the meeting focused on North Korea's relationship with the U.S, which has become increasingly tense amid several North Korean missile tests that have occurred recently. The politburo's meeting focused on developing "countermeasures against the U.S. for the future."

North Korea also accused the U.S. of "recklessly faulting for no reason the DPRK's legitimate exercise of sovereignty."

The Party claimed that the U.S. has continually threatened the security of North Korea by shipping strategic weapons into South Korea, as well as that it has "viciously slurred our state" by taking sanctions against North Korea and persisting in "maneuvers to deprive the DPRK of its right to self-defence."

The meeting report stated that "hostile policy and military threat by the U.S. have reached a danger line that can not be overlooked any more despite our sincere efforts for maintaining the general tide for relaxation of tension in the Korean peninsula since the DPRK-U.S. summit in Singapore."

The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee unanimously decided during the meeting to prepare for "a long-term confrontation with the U.S. imperialism."

The news comes amid increased pressure on the Biden administration to take action on an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has flexed its military muscle with missile launches.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken characterized Pyongyang's weapons tests as "profoundly destabilizing," adding that the U.S. is working with regional partners including South Korea and Japan to come up with a response.

However, President Biden made no mention of the tensions in his lengthy press conference on Wednesday where he tackled a range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, student loans, his legislative agenda and the threat of Russian invasion at the Ukraine border.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'There are no minor incursions': Biden's candid Putin predictions criticized in Kyiv and beyond

    President Joe Biden’s suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine and the West’s response could be more muted for a “minor” incursion drew swift criticism from Washington to Kyiv,

  • Liberian church stampede kills 29 worshippers in Monrovia

    At least 29 people, including 11 children, die when robbers attack an open-air service, causing panic.

  • London-Bound American Airlines Flight Returned To MIA After Passenger Refused To Wear A Mask

    An American Airlines London bound flight from Miami was forced to turn around Wednesday night after a passenger refused to wear a mask.

  • Beijing residents disappointed Olympics will be closed event

    With just over two weeks before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, residents of the Chinese capital say they’re disappointed at not being able to attend events because of coronavirus restrictions that have seen parts of the city placed under lockdown. Access to the famed National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and indoor venues in the heart of Beijing have been sealed off. Many of them could be seen skating on Beijing's frozen lakes in a sign of continuing enthusiasm for winter sports.

  • Go-Big Show: Daredevil Bello Nock's Daughter Jump Ropes 42 Feet In The Air

    From leaping wild bulls to parkour skating and a very painful and unique talent, six more amazing competitors stretch the bounds of what's possible in an attempt to reach the semifinals and a shot at the $100,000 prize. Judged by Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, T Pain and Cody Rhodes. Hosted by Bert Kreischer.

  • American Airlines Flight To London Returned To Miami After Passenger Refused To Wear A Mask

    Brooke Shafer reports Flight 38 was about an hour and a half into its flight to Heathrow Airport when it circled back and returned to Miami International Airport.

  • Looking back on Biden’s first year in office

    Our panel debates the merits of President Biden’s first year in office.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on four in Ukraine it says spread disinformation for Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on current and former Ukrainian officials it accuses of working with Russia's intelligence service to destabilize Ukraine as Washington warned it was prepared to take further action if Russia launches an invasion into the former Soviet country. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine, and Western states fear Moscow is planning a new assault on the country. Russia denies it is planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands is not met.

  • Ex-Liberian warlord Kromah laid to rest

    Former Liberian warlord Alhaji Kromah, who once led a rebel group that fought ex-president Charles Taylor, was buried in the capital Monrovia on Wednesday, an AFP journalist said.

  • Ray Epps to be quizzed by 6 January committee after wild conspiracy pushed by Tucker Carlson and Trump

    Mr Epps is tied to a conspiracy theory that alleges he is a government plant

  • Moscow plays down threat of U.S. electronics curbs

    Russia on Thursday dismissed warnings that the United States could restrict electronics supplies if Moscow attacks Ukraine, saying any such measures would mostly hurt the manufacturers. Washington has threatened wide-ranging sanctions to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops near its neighbour. Russia denies planning a new military offensive.

  • ‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Reveals The Riddler’s Villain Plot, Says Film Is ‘Almost a Horror Movie’

    The reboot was inspired by 1970s-era classics like "All the President's Men" and "Chinatown"

  • North Korea suggests it may resume nuclear tests

    North Korea may resume tests of its nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.State media KCNA said Thursday that Pyongyang was considering lifting a self-imposed suspension on those activities. Tension has been rising between the U.S. and North Korea in recent weeks over Pyongyang's unusually-rapid series of short-range missile tests, conducting four so far this year. But North Korea has not tested its nuclear weapons or long-range missiles since 2017, as it started engaging in denuclearisation talks with South Korea and the United States.Before that, ittested a missile capable of striking the U.S. mainland.However, Washington's push for fresh sanctions this month was called 'hostile' by Pyongyang.Its powerful politburo of the Workers' Party said the U.S. had reached a 'danger line', citing its continued joint drills with Seoul and its repeated calls for sanctions.The U.S. State Department and White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Pyongyang has defended the missile launches as its sovereign right to self-defense, and accused Washington of applying double standards.

  • Russia accuses West of planning Ukraine 'provocations'

    Russia accused the West of staging "provocations" in Ukraine amid new alarms over the impending threat of a Russian attack.Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said that the recent fears expressed by officials from the West that Russia could be preparing an invasion of Ukraine were a "cover for staging large-scale provocations of their own, including those of military character," according to The Associated Press."They may...

  • Far-right figures the latest to receive subpoenas from Jan. 6 committee

    Far-right figures the latest to receive subpoenas from Jan. 6 committee

  • Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

    Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate. The outcome Wednesday night was a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden and his party, coming at the tumultuous close to his first year in office. Despite a day of piercing debate and speeches that often carried echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed by opponents of civil rights legislation, Democrats could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to change the Senate procedures on this one bill and allow a simple majority to advance it.

  • Jen Psaki's All Smiles and Laughs During Fox News Interview

    Fox NewsWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki marked the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Thursday by walking into the lion’s den. For the first time in her role as Biden’s top flack, she appeared on a Fox News weekday show.Those expecting a knock-down, drag-out fight between the spokesperson and Fox anchors, however, would have been left largely disappointed. In the end, the 13-minute interview was a mostly friendly affair that ended with light questioning and well-

  • Trump held secret meetings in days before Capitol attack, ex-press secretary tells panel

    Stephanie Grisham gave more significant details than expected about what Trump was doing before 6 January, sources say Stephanie Grisham, the then White House press secretary, in October 2019, listens as Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack that Donald Trump hosted secret meetings in the White House residence in d

  • Allen Weisselberg couldn't explain gaps in figures used to value Trump golf course at $400 million, NY AG says in fraud investigation

    Officials with the New York Attorney General raised a flaw in the method used to peg a course in Scotland at more than $400 million, documents show.

  • Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

    Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and a frigate will sail within three or four days, Robles told reporters. "Russia cannot tell any country what to do, so NATO will protect and defend the sovereignty of any country that can or wants to join NATO," she said.