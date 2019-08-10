North Korea says no talks with South due to drills, Kim oversaw test of 'new weapon': KCNA

By Hyonhee Shin
KCNA picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guiding the test firing of a new weapon

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Saturday's test of a new weapon, state media KCNA said on Sunday, as a senior diplomat dismissed the possibility of inter-Korean talks in protest against South Korea-U.S. military drills.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles on Saturday, its fifth within two weeks, in what South Korea called a show of force against joint new military drills with the United States.

The allies kicked off largely computer-simulated small-scale exercises on Saturday for a 10-day run, as an alternative to previous large-scale annual drills that were halted to expedite nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

North Korea calls such exercises a "rehearsal for war" and has countered them with its own military action.

The new "projectiles" were developed to suit the country's terrain, and the latest test proved their "advantageous and powerful demand of the design was perfectly met," KCNA said.

Missile experts at the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies in California said photos released by KCNA appear to show a new type of short-range ballistic missile, though detailed analysis is necessary.

In a separate statement carried by KCNA, a senior North Korean diplomat said there will not be inter-Korean talks unless the allies end their military exercises that still maintain "aggressive nature."

"Given that the military exercise clearly puts us as an enemy in its concept," said Kwon Jong Gun, director-general for American affairs at the foreign ministry.

"They should think that an inter-Korean contact itself will be difficult to be made unless they put an end to such a military exercise or before they make a plausible excuse or an explanation in a sincere manner."

Kwon said South Korea talked "nonsense" by urging the North to stop missile tests which served its right to self-defense.

"Even the U.S. president made a remark which in effect recognizes the self-defensive rights of a sovereign state, saying that it is a small missile test which a lot of countries do," Kwon said.

Pyongyang has lauded Trump and his personal ties with Kim while chastising South Korea as a "puppet" regime following the orders of its master, the United States.

Keen to tout his North Korea policy ahead of his 2020 re-election bid, Trump has played down the recent series of missile tests, saying they do not violate Kim's pledge to forego nuclear and long-range tests.

Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Kim has sent a letter saying "very nicely" that he was ready to resume negotiations once the "ridiculous and expensive" joint exercises were over.

He said called the offer "a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end."

Trump and Kim have met twice since their first summit in Singapore last year, but little progress has been made on the North's stated commitment to denuclearize.


(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; additional reporting by Josh Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

  • Reuters

    CORRECTED-Germany must up defence spending, relying on U.S. "offensive" - U.S. envoy

    Germany's reluctance to spend more on defence and its continued reliance on U.S. troops for protection is offensive, Richard Grenell, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany said on Friday. Grenell's comments signal U.S. President Donald Trump's impatience with Germany's failure to raise defence spending to 2% of economic output as mandated by the NATO military alliance. "It is offensive to assume that the U.S. taxpayers continue to pay for more than 50,000 Americans in Germany but the Germans get to spend their (budget) surplus on domestic programmes," Grenell told the dpa news agency.

  • Police are investigating a social media threat of the 'biggest mass shooting in modern American history' targeting Walmart stores in Missouri
    Business Insider

    Police are investigating a social media threat of the 'biggest mass shooting in modern American history' targeting Walmart stores in Missouri

    Authorities are investigating a mass shooting threat against Walmart stores in Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City Police Detective Robert Jorgenson told Business Insider in an interview Saturday. The threat was posted this week to Reddit by someone claiming to have two AR-15 semi-automatic weapons and 22 pipe bombs, according to a copy of the threat viewed by Business Insider. The Kansas City Police Department has assigned off-duty officers to local Walmart stores as the investigation continues.

  • The Telegraph

    The Polish village where no boys have been born for almost a decade

    It was during a competition for junior firefighters that somebody first noticed something unusual about the small Polish village of Miejsce Odrzanskie. No boys have been born in Miejsce Odrzanskie for almost a decade, while the village's women in the rural backwater of 300 souls have given birth to 12 girls. The world's media have descended on the village in the fields of south-west Poland not far from the Czech border to investigate the phenomenom.

  • Indians plant 220 million trees in single day
    Associated Press

    Indians plant 220 million trees in single day

    More than a million Indians planted 220 million trees on Friday in a government campaign to tackle climate change and improve the environment in the country's most populous state. Forest official Bivhas Ranjan said students, lawmakers, officials and others planted dozens of species of saplings Friday along roads, rail tracks and in forest lands in northern Uttar Pradesh state. Ranjan said the trees, including 16 fruit species, will increase forest cover in the state.

  • The Independent

    Man jailed for saying AOC ‘should be shot’ tells police he’s ‘very proud’ he did it

    An Ohio man charged after writing on Facebook that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "should be shot" told police he was "very proud" that he did it. Timothy James Ireland, 41, was indicted in Toledo for making interstate threats against AOC in addition to separate counts of being a felon and fugitive in possession of a firearm, the US attorney's office in Ohio announced on Friday. Related Video: 2 Louisiana Officers Fired Over Post Suggesting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Should Be Shot Officials say a concerned citizen reached out to U.S. Capitol Police on July 23 to warn of the threatening Facebook post, which they later confirmed was written by Ireland.

  • See the 2020 Chevy Corvette in Every Color Available
    Car and Driver

    See the 2020 Chevy Corvette in Every Color Available

    The C8's palette is impressively diverse, including blue, red, yellow, orange, and even brown. From Car and Driver

  • Massive Collection of Classic Cars Up For Auction In MN
    motorious

    Massive Collection of Classic Cars Up For Auction In MN

    Graham, an 88-year-old military veteran and Minnesota farmer, passed away late last year, and his obituary noted that he was "always interested in collecting old cars and attending car shows." That is definitely obvious is his collection, which spans almost every era (from the '20s to the early Malaise Era) and vehicle type (coupes, convertibles, sedans and trucks). Aside from a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville GXP (with just 21,000 miles!) , the newest car in this collection is a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible! This collection really has everything you could imagine from typical cars like the Mustang, '57 Chevy and Thunderbird to rarer cars from Studebaker, Nash and DeSoto.

  • Biden Misdates 2018 Parkland Shooting in His Latest Blunder
    Bloomberg

    Biden Misdates 2018 Parkland Shooting in His Latest Blunder

    Biden told reporters in Iowa on Saturday that “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.” But when they visited Capitol Hill to talk with members of Congress, lawmakers were “basically cowering, not wanting to see them. The former vice president was making a point about the changing conversation around gun violence in this country, and how as more and more ordinary people are touched by mass shootings, they are more likely to call for action. An official with the Biden campaign said the former vice president was thinking of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when he misspoke.

  • Trump Administration Re-Authorizes Using 'Cyanide Bombs' to Kill Coyotes and Dogs. Here's What to Know
    Time

    Trump Administration Re-Authorizes Using 'Cyanide Bombs' to Kill Coyotes and Dogs. Here's What to Know

    The Trump Administration is drawing protests from environmentalists after it re-authorized the use of so-called “cyanide bombs” to kill potentially thousands of coyotes, foxes and feral dogs in an effort to protect private livestock herds. “The Trump Administration has been such an enemy to the environment,” Collette Adkins, the carnivore conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity tells TIME. Known as “M-44s”, the spring-loaded traps are covered with bait and release sodium cyanide into the mouths of animals that bite down, killing them.

  • Israel army says killed 4 armed Palestinians on Gaza border
    AFP

    Israel army says killed 4 armed Palestinians on Gaza border

    The Israeli army said its troops shot dead four heavily armed Palestinians on the Gaza border early Saturday, alleging one of them had managed to cross and throw a grenade at soldiers. Separately, security forces said they had arrested two Palestinians suspected of killing an off-duty Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank earlier this week. There have been frequent clashes along the Gaza border since the Palestinians began organising regular mass protests there in March 2018.

  • Beto O’Rourke decries 'white supremacist rhetoric’ in El Paso march
    USA TODAY

    Beto O’Rourke decries 'white supremacist rhetoric’ in El Paso march

    EL PASO, Texas – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke joined a group Saturday marching in opposition to President Donald Trump's “white supremacist rhetoric and policies. The March for a United America, organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens, began Saturday morning at Armijo Park and ended at the El Paso County Courthouse, where the suspected Walmart shooter is currently being jailed. The march ended with a rally across the street from the courthouse where O'Rourke overlooked a sea of white T-shirts that popped against the brown backdrop.

  • Family sues Glenview nursing home over video of aides taunting woman, 91, with dementia; aides charged and fired
    WLS – Chicago

    Family sues Glenview nursing home over video of aides taunting woman, 91, with dementia; aides charged and fired

    Two nursing home aides in north suburban Glenview have been fired and charged after a Snapchat video showed them taunting a 91-year-old woman with dementia. Her family is now taking legal action.

  • A Russian military ammo depot that blew up earlier this week just exploded again
    Business Insider

    A Russian military ammo depot that blew up earlier this week just exploded again

    A Russian military ammunition depot that exploded on Monday has exploded again, injuring at least another 10 people. The ammunition storage facility, believed to house tens of thousands of artillery shells, caught fire and exploded on Monday, killing one and injuring 13 others, as a result of "human error." The latest incident was reportedly caused by lightning after the facility's lighting-defense systems were damaged in the earlier explosion.

  • Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
    Associated Press

    Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing

    On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis County's top prosecutor Friday to reopen the investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old. Before a memorial service in the Ferguson street where a white police officer fatally shot his son on Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown Sr. addressed reporters outside of the St. Louis County Justice Center in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, the county's first black prosecutor, took office in January after his stunning victory over seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch.

  • The Independent

    Elderly couple found dead from murder-suicide after they couldn’t afford wife’s healthcare: ‘We will be in the front bedroom’

    A man in Washington state has killed both himself and his wife after raising fears about struggling to pay medical expenses for her ongoing health conditions. The couple were identified by the Whatcom County Medical Examiner as Brian S Jones, 77, and Patricia Whitney-Jones, 76. Mr Jones, who lived near the city of Ferndale, called emergency services on Wednesday morning and said he was going to shoot himself, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

  • Border Patrol Agents Shot at from Mexican Side of Rio Grande
    National Review

    Border Patrol Agents Shot at from Mexican Side of Rio Grande

    A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol boat patrolling the Rio Grande was shot at Friday morning, the agency has announced. “Early this morning, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Station Marine Unit patrolling near Fronton, Texas, reported they were fired upon from the Mexican riverbank,” CBP said in a statement released Friday morning. “Agents saw four subjects with automatic weapons who shot over 50 rounds at them.

  • Bloomberg

    Elon Musk Says He Supports 2020 White House Hopeful Andrew Yang

    Musk, who often interacts with some of his almost 28 million followers on Twitter, made the declaration while responding to political commentator Dan Carlin, who uses the handle @HardcoreHistory. The CEO jokingly added that Yang would be the first “openly goth” U.S. president. Yang told Jezebel in April he wanted to be America's first ex-goth president.

  • Reuters

    Philippines to protest Chinese ships presence amid troubled ties

    The Philippines will lodge a protest over the unannounced presence of two Chinese research vessels in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), one of at least three diplomatic challenges in recent weeks amid a souring of relations. The protest comes ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's planned visit to Beijing this month, during which he has promised to raise Manila's South China Sea international arbitration victory over Beijing with leader Xi Jinping, having avoided confronting the thorny issue for three years. Historically frosty bilateral relations had warmed under Duterte, but he is looking increasingly awkward in defending his controversial approach to China amid constant activity by its coastguard, navy and paramilitary fishing vessels in Philippine-controlled areas of the South China Sea.

  • Mourners pay final respects to Khmer Rouge 'Brother Number Two'
    AFP

    Mourners pay final respects to Khmer Rouge 'Brother Number Two'

    Crowds gathered for the funeral of "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea on Friday, paying their final respects to a man considered the chief ideologue of Cambodia's murderous Khmer Rouge regime. More than two million people were slaughtered under Pol Pot's Marxist reign in the 1970s in Cambodia, where deep -- and often unspoken -- cleavages remain over the legacy of the Khmer Rouge. Nuon Chea, who died Sunday in hospital at age 93, was one of Pol Pot's most trusted deputies.

  • ICE used ankle monitors, informants to plan immigration raids where 680 people were arrested
    USA TODAY

    ICE used ankle monitors, informants to plan immigration raids where 680 people were arrested

    Over more than a decade, hundreds of undocumented workers across the country told federal officials they worked at food processing plants in Mississippi. In some instances, immigrants were released from detention and outfitted with ankle monitors while awaiting deportation proceedings. Authorities tracking their GPS coordinates were able to see they were coming and going from Mississippi food processing plants.

  • The Independent

    Man believes Trump 'ordered him' to attack child for ‘disrespecting’ national anthem by keeping hat on, lawyer says

    A man suspected of attacking a child who was wearing a hat during the US National Anthem believed he was encouraged by Donald Trump to carry out the assault, according to his lawyer. Curt Brockway, a 39-year-old US Army veteran who was charged on Monday in the assault, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a vehicle crash in 2000 that has affected his decision making, attorney Lance Jasper told the Missoulian. The lawyer said he will seek a mental health evaluation for Mr Brockway, who seemingly became caught up in the heightened animosity and rhetoric gripping the nation, and convinced himself that he was following the president's orders.

  • Kashmir curfew partially eased for prayers amid lockdown
    Associated Press

    Kashmir curfew partially eased for prayers amid lockdown

    A strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir in effect for a fifth day was eased Friday to allow residents to pray at mosques, officials said, but some protests still broke out in the disputed region despite thousands of security forces in the streets as tensions remained high with neighboring Pakistan. The predominantly Muslim area has been under the unprecedented lockdown and near-total communications blackout to prevent unrest and protests after India's Hindu nationalist-led government said Monday it was revoking Kashmir's special constitutional status and downgrading its statehood. Thousands of Indian troops were deployed to the area, with more than 500 people arrested.

  • FBI Arrests Las Vegas Man Allegedly Planning Attack on Synagogue, LGBTQ Community
    Time

    FBI Arrests Las Vegas Man Allegedly Planning Attack on Synagogue, LGBTQ Community

    A Las Vegas security guard who allegedly plotted to attack a synagogue and the LGBTQ community is facing criminal charges for owning the parts of a bomb, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada announced in a statement on Friday. Conor Climo, 23, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of possessing an unregistered firearm and for allegedly owning parts of an explosive device at his home in Las Vegas, the statement said. Throughout 2019, in encrypted online messages with members of the neo-Nazi group the National Sociality Movement, Climo allegedly talked about attacking a Las Vegas synagogue and building explosive devices such as Molotov cocktails.

  • 28 Sweet Summer Peach Desserts (That Aren't Pie)
    Delish

    28 Sweet Summer Peach Desserts (That Aren't Pie)

    Get ready to eat ALL the peaches this summer. From Delish

  • A floating nuclear plant in Russia features a gym, bar, and pool. An expert calls it 'Chernobyl on ice.'
    Business Insider

    A floating nuclear plant in Russia features a gym, bar, and pool. An expert calls it 'Chernobyl on ice.'

    A floating nuclear power plant in Russia will soon begin a 4,000-mile journey across the Arctic Ocean. This month, it's expected to arrive in the port of Pevek, where it will supply power to a remote region of Russia. Environmental activists worry about the perils of floating nuclear reactors, since they could be vulnerable to climate-related disasters such as tsunamis.